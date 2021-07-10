The feud between Teen Mom 2 costars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus is continuing to heat up.

According to her complaint, filed in Florida on June 25 and obtained by PEOPLE, Lowry, 29, is suing her castmate for "defamation concerning recent untrue statements" that DeJesus has made.

Lowry claim that DeJesus, "a long-time foe of Lowry, asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother."

"These statements were shared with [Defendants] social media followers, which exceed 1 million persons," the complaint continues.

The complaint asserts that DeJesus' comments are "untrue" and that she made them "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm."

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, a spokesperson for Lowry said: "Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail's absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously. "

"After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court. She is hopeful for a quick resolution of this matter so this feud can finally be put to rest," the statement continued.

A rep for MTV did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment. DeJesus, 27, also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The complaint further claims that DeJesus "also lined her own pockets" while bringing Lowry harm and has allegedly "used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."

The filing provides background information on Lowry and DeJesus' years-long feud, detailing some of their "bad blood" and tension-filled moments.

Among the examples cited is DeJesus' recent interview with Celebuzz, in which she claimed that Lowry was "trying to hide" an alleged domestic violence incident with Lopez and provided a reason for Lowry being cut from an episode of Teen Mom 2.

"At the end of the day, she shouldn't try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life. It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members," DeJesus told the news outlet last month. "Think about it — if I'm being upfront about something as personal (and humiliating) as an STD from an ex, why should she get away with just talking about buying a dream house and letting her son design a bathroom when real-life problems actually are occurring in her home? It just doesn't make any sense, and I really would like to see her showing her full, true, authentic life as I'm sure would the viewers."

DeJesus — who previously dated Lowry's ex, Marroquin — also claimed that Lowry "wasn't exactly thrilled" with her joining the series in 2017.