Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry Fears Ex Jo Rivera Will Take Her to Court After Breaking Custody Agreement

Kailyn Lowry is in hot water with her ex Jo Rivera.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry must deal with the fallout of taking their son Isaac to Hawaii during a weekend when Rivera was scheduled to have custody.

Though Rivera objected to Lowry bringing Isaac, 9, on the trip during his designated time with him, she took him anyway.

“Joe texted,” she tells a friend. “I got the text at like 2:30 in the morning on the Fourth of July. ‘Happy Fourth of July, coming by at 9am to get Isaac, see you soon.’ He knew that I was already in Hawaii because for three days I had been posting it.”

When Lowry, 27, told Rivera where their son was, he was not happy.

” ‘I asked to have my son today, you agreed to that when you signed the custody agreement. Back to the courtroom, see you there,’ ” she recalled Rivera texting her. “I don’t know if he actually filed for contempt of court.”

But Rivera wasn’t the only ex Lowry dealt with while on vacation. Her on-off boyfriend Chris Lopez joined her on the trip.

“He wasn’t going to come and then next thing I know, he called me when he got to the airport,” she said. “Chris coming was a little bit of a blessing because there was stuff that we were able to do without the baby.”

Lowry and Lopez share son Lux Russell, 2. Fans have watched in past seasons as Lowry has struggled to navigate her relationship with her ex while trying to maintain a peaceful co-parenting situation.

While Lowry didn’t mention if their relationship turned romantic while in Hawaii, she was optimistic about the future.

“Things are fine, we are getting along,” she said. “Just trying to keep things copesettic and just letting things fall into place.”

Along with Isaac and Lux, Lowry is also mom to 5-year-old Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

