Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry on Her 2-Year-Old Son Wearing Diapers: 'I’m Not Going to Rush Him'

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t want any unsolicited parenting advice.

The Teen Mom 2 star clapped back at a social media user who criticized her for allowing her son, Lux Russell, 2, to wear diapers.

“Lux needs to be out of diapers,” the fan tweeted in response to a video of Lux dancing in his diaper.

Lowry, 27, stressed that she is letting her son take the lead when it comes to potty training.

“Lux turned 2 in August. I’m not going to rush him into something based on someone else’s standards,” she replied. “What works for us is waiting until he’s ready. Not when IM ready.”

And this isn’t the first time she’s had to defend her parenting decisions when it comes to raising her youngest son. In March, Lowry responded to a fan who shamed Lux’s long hair.

“I’ll cut it when he tells me he wants to cut it. But you can mind your business lil momma,” she wrote.

The reality star shares Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She is also mom to son Isaac, 9, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

During the Teen Mom 2 reunion last month, Lowry admitted that she’s not on the best of terms with Lopez.

“There’s no co-parenting right now,” Lowry said. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself.”

The mother of three added, “And I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

In March, Lowry told PEOPLE she was done hoping to once again have a romantic relationship with Lopez.

“Things with him are horrible. I don’t have any expectations whatsoever,” she said. “I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth.”

Fans have watched as Lowry has struggled to navigate her relationship with her ex. She said she is no longer waiting for Lopez to decide if he wants to commit.

“I’ve ruined other relationships for him and then it didn’t work out. So at this point, I can’t convince him of what he’s done to me,” she previously said. “I’ve stuck around long enough.”

Lowry added, “This is how it goes with me and him. [Things are] either really good or they’re really bad.”