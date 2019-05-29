Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry Says Jenelle Evans Losing Custody Is in the Children's 'Best Interest'

Kailyn Lowry is speaking out against her former Teen Mom 2 costar Jenelle Evans after she and husband David Eason lost custody of their three children.

In an exclusive joint statement to PEOPLE with her Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Christie, Lowry said she believes Child Protective Service’s removal of the children from the couple’s custody is in their “best interest.”

“We’ve been cautious when speaking on the issues regarding the Evans/Eason family until we had enough details to speak on the matter. The most important part of this situation & most concerning to us as fellow mothers is the safety of the children,” Lowry and Christie said. “After hearing the state of the home & things CPS uncovered, it is in the best interest of the children to remain outside of Jenelle and David Eason’s care. Wishing them nothing but the best & hoping all parties involved get the help they need to move forward.”

On Tuesday, E! News reported that a judge temporarily ruled that the former Teen Mom 2 star and Eason will not regain custody of her kids.

The couple shares daughter Ensley, 2. Evans, 27, is also mom to sons Jace, 9 with ex Andrew Lewis), and Kaiser, 4 (with ex Nathan Griffith).

Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately made the ruling after they determined that there were issues with Evans and Eason that put the children at risk, TMZ reported.

Currently, Eason’s daughter Maryssa is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

Lowry has long expressed her dislike for Eason, even refusing to film the MTV show’s reunion with him earlier this year.

After Eason allegedly shot and killed Evans dog for biting their toddler, Lowry called his actions “disgusting.”

“I have refrained from commenting on the disturbing situation involving David Eason and Jenelle Evans while I wrapped my head around the murder of Nugget,” Lowry, 27, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram at the time. “To say I am disgusted and appalled over David’s actions doesn’t begin to touch on my true feelings.”

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, previously posted a video of the dog becoming aggressive toward Ensley. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 shortly after the incident.

And weeks after her dog’s death, Evans’ sons were removed from her North Carolina home.

TMZ reported that North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services ordered that Jace cannot return to the MTV personality’s home for the time being. Although Evans’ mother, Barbara, has primary custody of Jace, CPS was not allowing Evans to have her visitation rights as a result of Eason allegedly killing her canine until CPS completes its investigation.

TMZ also reported that Kaiser was taken out of Evans’ home and was living with Griffith and his paternal grandmother.