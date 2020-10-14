Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry Claims Her Engaged Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin Asked to Have Sex with Her

"He pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas. He opened the door and said, ‘I want to f— you,’ plain and simple. I said, 'Bye Javi,' " Kailyn Lowry alleged about her ex-husband

Kailyn Lowry is accusing her engaged ex-husband Javi Marroquin of asking to have sex with her.

The mother of four made the bombshell allegation on Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 while telling a show producer, Patrick, about her struggles with co-parenting with Marroquin, 27.

Marroquin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Last week, I asked Jo and Javi if they’d start meeting me halfway for exchanges [of Lincoln and Isaac],” Lowry said. “They originally agreed, but now Javi is giving me a hard time.”

Lowry shares 10-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 6-year-old Lincoln with Marroquin. She is also mom to 3-year-old son Lux with Chris Lopez and 2½-month-old son Creed. Marroquin also has a 23-month-old son, Eli, with fiancée Lauren Comeau.

“[Javi] texted me, too, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,” Lowry claimed. “I leave her alone. I don't talk about her and I've liked it that way.”

She continued, "I’m over it because [he] agreed to meet me halfway but now because it's not convenient for you, now you don't want to do it. And you’re going to treat me like this."

"Oh really? Is that why you tried to f— me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot? While your girlfriend is at home with your son," Lowry alleged.

"He pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas," Lowry alleged to Patrick. "He opened the door and said, ‘I want to f— you,’ plain and simple. I said, 'Bye Javi.' And I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up."

"You’re willing to come to Middleton, [Delaware], to f— me but you won’t come to Middleton to meet me to get your son," Lowry claimed. "Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I'm going to disrespect the f— out of you."

After a clip teasing Tuesday's drama — and the sexual allegations — was released this week, Marroquin reportedly addressed the reason he "stopped filming" the show.

"I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show,” Marroquin wrote on Instagram, as captured by The Ashley's Reality Roundup. “Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions..those episodic checks weren’t worth it to me..and I can make a living without it. None of this is worth it to me.”

He reportedly later wrote: "I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be. But let this be the last time my name or anyone in my family’s name is mentioned on any podcast. Show. Tweet. Snap. MySpace, Whatever. Cc: @TeenMom and everybody associated with that show. Don’t even text me.”

On Tuesday evening, Lowry publicly apologized to Comeau on Twitter, saying: "I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv #TeenMom2."

This is not the first time that Lowry has made allegations about Marroquin.

In October 2019, the reality star claimed on the popular MTV show that Marroquin had been unfaithful to Comeau while she was pregnant with Eli. Marroquin did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Before Lowry’s allegations aired, Marroquin publicly apologized to Comeau for his transgressions in a letter addressed to her on Instagram in August 2019. “Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” Marroquin wrote at the time. “I’m sorry I took you for granted.”

While he didn’t go into specifics, the crossfit gym owner continued, “I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me.”

He then suggested that Comeau was not currently living with him, adding, “I’ll do anything to have you home.”

Since then, the two have appeared to repair their relationship, with each sharing photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

"I love you Momma @lauren3elizabeth," Marroquin wrote in the caption of a photo of the two in September.