Teen Mom 2 Alum Jenelle Evans Reaches Custody Agreement with Ex Nathan Griffith over Son Kaiser

Jenelle Evans has reached a resolution in a long-fought custody battle.

The former Teen Mom 2 star and her ex Nathan Griffith have settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with their 6-year-old son Kaiser, according to TMZ.

Evans, 28, will reportedly have primary custody, while Griffith will have his son every other weekend. And should Griffith, a personal trainer, need help during his visitations, his mom will step in to babysit. Kaiser will also stay with his grandmother every fifth weekend.

And while both parents share legal custody, Griffith must keep Kaiser within two hours from Evans during visitations.

The exes also reportedly worked out a holiday schedule, which includes alternating Thanksgiving and splitting Christmas.

Kaiser will also spend an extended amount of time with his father during the summer, staying with him for up to six weeks straight once school is out, TMZ reports.

They were also strictly mandated to refrain from talking negatively about each other in front of their son. A rep for Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As documented on Teen Mom 2, Evans and Griffith had a volatile relationship from 2013 to 2015 and were briefly engaged before calling it quits.Griffith temporarily had custody of Kaiser last year when Evans' husband David Eason shot and killed their French Bulldog, Nugget. Evans and Eason regained custody of their daughter Ensley, 3, and Kaiser in July 2019.“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” Evans said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”