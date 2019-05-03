Teen Mom 2's David Eason Deletes Instagram After Allegedly Shooting Wife Jenelle Evans' Dog

David Eason appears to be taking some time off social media after allegedly shooting and killing his family dog for biting his and wife Jenelle Evans’ 2-year-old daughter in the face.

The former Teen Mom 2 star — who was fired by MTV last year over alleged homophobic tweets — has seemingly deleted one of his Instagram accounts, @hicktownking. On Tuesday, he had used that handle to post a video of the dog, Nugget, becoming aggressive toward their daughter Ensley as she tried to hug him. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on the 2-year-old’s face.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all,” wrote Eason, 30. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

However, Eason’s account under the name @bigolhonky remains active, as does his handle @easondavid88, which he last used in December 2018. At that time, Eason was temporarily locked out of Instagram after he showed off a large collection of weapons on the social media app and threatened to use them on the authorities, according to Radar Online.

Evans, 27, confirmed Nugget’s death on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the French Bulldog sitting on her lap.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday,” she wrote. “I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Evans has not spoken to Eason since the incident occurred.

“David shot the dog after it came after Ensley,” the source said. “Jenelle has all the kids with her and is not talking to David right now. She’s very upset and is taking time to figure out what she wants to do.”

News of the dog’s death became public after Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith called police on Tuesday to request a welfare check on their 4-year-old son Kaiser.

“The male caller referenced making sure his son was safe because his ex-fiancée’s husband shot a dog in front of him,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE.

The police checked on Kaiser and determined he was safe. Because the call only requested a welfare check, they did not further investigate the claim that Eason shot a dog, police said.

Now, authorities are reportedly investigating the death of a pet at Evans and Eason’s home.

According to TMZ, Animal Control officers were sent to the couple’s home on Thursday to investigate the incident in order to confirm that the dog is indeed dead, as well as whether Evans and Eason are in possession of its corpse. The outlet went on to report that the Animal Control officers were able to enter the couple’s property through an open gate, but fearing for their safety, they turned around and alerted the Sheriff’s Department to complete the visit.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that an investigation was launched into allegations of animal cruelty that reportedly occurred at a home in Riegelwood, North Carolina, but they did not confirm that it was the Eason residence.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017. In addition to Ensley and Kaiser, the reality star is also mom to 9-year-old son Jace from a previous relationship.