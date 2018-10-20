Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Says They've 'Never Been Happier' Despite Assault Allegations

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason continue to put on a united front following the release of her tearful 911 call in which the Teen Mom 2 star alleged he assaulted her.

The couple was all smiles as they posed outside with 1½-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie in a photo uploaded to Eason’s Instagram account on Saturday.

“We have never been happier, thanks for asking!” Eason captioned the happy family selfie, snapped near the water in Wilmington, North Carolina.

On Friday night, the couple were seen dining together in Eason’s Instagram Stories. According to video shared earlier on that account, they began their day with a family breakfast with Ensley, who held both of her parents’ hands at a restaurant. “She loves holding mama and dada’s hands. Her sweet baby,” Eason gushed about the tiny tot.

Evans, 26, told E! News on Friday that her 911 call — placed from their shared home on Oct. 13 — was “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”

“Everything is great. … We are totally fine,” she said, adding that the couple are now “feeling fine” and “taking time off social media … time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday that Evans was hospitalized over the weekend. The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County, North Carolina, said that two police officers responded to a 911 call placed from the home of Evans and Eason on Oct. 13.

The call was placed by a female just before 10 p.m. and was “called in as an assault,” the chief said. An ambulance was also requested but later canceled, the chief said: “The female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead.”

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that no incident report was taken.

But on Friday, TMZ posted audio of Evans’ 911 call from nearly a week ago, when she claimed that Eason injured her collarbone.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans told police, sounding distraught. “He pinned me down on the ground, I’m sorry, in the yard. And I think I heard my f—— collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

“He’s been drinking and I think that he got violent because he was drinking,” Evans alleged on the call. “I’m recovering from a surgery … on Monday,” she added, referencing her recent sinus surgery.

“I can’t breathe,” she said. “My collarbone hurts so bad.”

A rep for Evans previously told PEOPLE that the MTV star “had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property” and “Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire.”

PEOPLE went out to Evans and her rep for comment. A media relations officer for Columbus County, North Carolina, did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.