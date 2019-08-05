Ex-Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 10th Birthday After Custody Battle

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jenelle Evans celebrated her son Jace’s 10th birthday over the weekend.

“10 YEARS OLD ! 🤯🎉😍 #HappyBirthday to this very special boy!” she captioned an Instagram collage on Friday. “You’re the best son and best big brother anyone could ask for. You might be getting older but you’ll always be my #LittleMan 💓 Here’s to another year of getting older! #StopGrowing #TimeFlies.”

Jace is Evans’ son with ex Andrew Lewis. She is currently married to David Eason, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley. She has another son, 5-year-old Kaiser, with ex Nathan Griffith, and Eason has a daughter, 11-year-old Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

Evans’ Instagram photos also show that the family celebrated Jace’s birthday with a Nerf gun party on Sunday.

The former Teen Mom 2 stars lost custody of her children due to allegations that Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog.

In May, Evans, 27, filed an animal cruelty report claiming Eason shot and killed her French Bulldog, Nugget, after the dog was aggressive towards their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, and bit her in the face. However, investigations by police were unable to yield any physical evidence to back up Evans’ claims, meaning charges against Eason, 31, were never filed.

Furthermore, police have alleged that Evans fabricated the story “for publicity” — a claim she denies.

In July, the couple revealed they had added two new dogs to their household: Anatolian Shepherds named Buddy and Junior. They also regained custody of Ensley and Kaiser, though Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, maintains custody of Jace.

Both Evans and Eason are no longer on Teen Mom 2. MTV fired Eason last year over alleged homophobic tweets. Evans, who had starred on the reality series since it premiered in 2011, was fired in May in light of the headline-grabbing dog incident.