Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Attends Son's Birthday Party with David Eason amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans isn’t letting her custody battle keep her from celebrating her son’s birthday.

Her son Kaiser turned 5 on Saturday, and the former Teen Mom 2 star and husband David Eason attended the party, along with her other two children Jace, 9, and Ensley, 2.

The mom of three, 27, shared photos from the backyard birthday bash, including a shot of her holding Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, her daughter with Eason.

“Can’t believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you’re still my baby,” she captioned the Instagram post, adding the hashtags “Mommas Boy” and “Happy Birthday.”

Other photos from the day’s festivities show Kaiser blowing out the candles on a Scooby-Doo-themed cake, and Eason sitting with Kaiser and Ensley as they dig into the remainders of a smashed piñata.

Evans also posted a photo of Jace (her son with ex Andrew Lewis) pushing his two younger siblings in a toy car.

Griffith, 31, celebrated Kaiser’s birthday on social media, tweeting a video of the child dancing with a silver balloon in the shape of a five.

Image zoom Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“My children will always come first regardless of my own personal feelings. I will always want the best for my children,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday Kaiser and I’m so glad you could spend it with FAMILY and friends!”

RELATED: Jenelle Evans Says ‘It’s Too Quiet’ on Father’s Day After She Loses Custody of Kids

Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of her children in May after Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog Nugget for biting Ensley in the face.

Image zoom Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Multiple people, including Griffith, testified against the couple throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately determined that there were issues with Evans and Eason that put the children at risk, TMZ reported.

My children will always come first regardless of my own personal feelings. I will always want the best for my children. Happy Birthday Kaiser and I’m so glad you could spend it with FAMILY and friends! #WWJD #TeamGriffith #Lovemore #hateless pic.twitter.com/dCPkoT3Wus — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) June 30, 2019

“Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” Evans’ mother Barbara Evans, who has custody of Ensley and Jace, told E! News.

Eason’s daughter Maryssa is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to the outlet.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

Despite losing custody, Evans’ children have not been far from her mind, with the former reality star sharing an emotional message to Instagram last month.

“It’s the little things in life. With everything that has been going on lately, I’ve come to realize a child’s love for their mother will never fade. No distance, not time, no person can change that special love,” she wrote.

She also shared a selfie wearing a necklace given to her by her “little bubba, Kaiser.”

RELATED: Ex-Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Shares Video of Husband and Kids Playing amid Custody Battle

“He told me he wanted mommy to ‘match his.’ My children are the sweetest and the best,” she wrote.

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 shortly after the shooting incident, while Eason was fired in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.