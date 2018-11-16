Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin and Girlfriend Lauren Comeau Welcome Baby Boy

Javi Marroquin is a dad — for the second time!

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, and girlfriend Lauren Comeau welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, Marroquin confirmed on his Instagram Story.

“So with this boxing fight and the birth of my new son, probably wasn’t a good idea to do it on the same day,” Marroquin said in a video. “I have a quick second, so many people texting me and calling me I’ve been ignoring everything.”

The father of two explained that he was at Party City “because we do have a 5-year-old’s birthday we have to celebrate tomorrow,” referring to son Lincoln, who turns 5 on Friday.

“Firstborn is turning 5, getting him balloons now,” he added. “I’m going to go back to the hospital to hang with my new guy and Lauren and then I’m going to come back before Lincoln wakes up to wish him a happy birthday.”

The MTV reality star also shared a photo on his Instagram Story of Lincoln, who he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, wearing a sticker on his forehead that reads “I’m a Big Brother!”

In July, the couple threw a sex-reveal party, where they discovered that they were expecting a baby boy.

Lincoln was in attendance sporting a “big brother” T-shirt for the occasion. Comeau posted a photo from the party on her Instagram account, showing her reality star boyfriend in a blue “dad” shirt while she wore a pink “mom” shirt. The two shared a kiss as Lincoln stood in the middle.

Marroquin dated Comeau from July 2017 to September 2017 before calling it quits. He then went on to date his Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus for several months but reunited with Comeau shortly after.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together,” Marroquin previously told US Weekly of the news.

“I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet,” he said. “Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”