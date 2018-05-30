Teen Mom 2 Star Javi Marroquin Expecting Baby with Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

There’s another Teen Mom baby on the way!

Javi Marroquin is expecting a baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced the news on his Facebook page, posting a photo of himself cradling Comeau’s growing baby bump.

“Blessings on top of blessings,” he captioned the photo.

RadarOnline was the first to report the news.

This will be Marroquin’s second child. The reality star shares son Lincoln, 4, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

Marroquin dated Comeau from July to September 2017 before calling it quits. He then went on to date his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus for several months but reunited with Comeau shortly after.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together,” Marroquin told US Weekly of the news. “I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet. Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

Marroquin said he plans on throwing a party to reveal the sex of the baby.

“We are gonna find out the gender and have a gender reveal planned with Linc,” he said. “We have a solid plan of when she is coming to Delaware! As of now we’re enjoying this first one before we even think of anymore kids.”

Lowry also told US Weekly that she wishes her ex “the best.”