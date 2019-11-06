Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline's Mom Begs Her to 'Bond Me Out of Jail' After Arrest for Possession of Meth

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline‘s mother and step-father were arrested for possession of meth earlier this year.

On Tuesday night’s episode, audiences watched as Cline, 22, was shocked after she received a phone call from the Marion County Jail in Indiana from her mother, Christy Smith.

“Jade, please come bond me out of jail, please,” Smith said as Cline answered the phone.

Cline responded, “What the f—. You’re in jail?”

“Come bond me out for 500 and I’ll pay you back,” Smith continued.

The MTV star replied, “What the f— mom, I don’t have $500 right now.”

Despite Cline saying she didn’t have the money available to bail Smith out, her mother begged, “Jade, please, please come get me out. I’ll pay you every dime back.”

Image zoom Jade Cline on Teen Mom 2 YouTube

Cline, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kloie Austin with ex Sean Austin, said, “I’m going to have to come up with the money somehow because I don’t have it. Oh my gosh. I’m going to have to figure out it.”

As her mother continued to plead on the phone with her from jail, Cline added, “I don’t know right now. Mom, I’ll do what I can do. I don’t have it.”

RELATED: Teen Mom 2 Star Jade Cline Says Her Parents Were Recently Incarcerated: ‘They’re Binge Addicts’

Smith was arrested on May 10 and charged with five counts of possession, including possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE.

Smith’s husband and Cline’s step-father, Michael Smith, was also arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession in May, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE.

In June, Cline was announced as the newest cast member of Teen Mom 2 and confirmed her parents had been incarcerated.

“In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated,” Cline said. “They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

RELATED: Teen Mom’s Jade Cline Opens Up About Struggling with Her Mother’s Substance Abuse

“It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there,” she added. “My heart was hurting because my real dad committed suicide when I was 6 months old.”

Cline began to tear up as she said, “I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay and now I feel like, even when I have a second chance at a father, I feel like he never loved me enough to stay clean.”

“They’re filming me and I broke down in the car like, ‘I just want my mom back,’ ” Cline said, crying.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.