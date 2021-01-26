Teen Mom 2 Alum Chelsea Houska Welcomes Her Fourth Child, Daughter Walker June

The reality star announced the happy news on Instagram Tuesday

Chelsea Houska's family has expanded once again!

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 29, has welcomed her fourth child with husband Cole DeBoer — a daughter named Walker June.

Houska announced the happy news on Instagram Tuesday, revealing that her baby girl was born on Monday, Jan. 25, and shares the same birthday as her 4-year-old son Watson.

"Walker June 6lbs 1oz," she wrote. "She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night."

Along with the announcement, Houska shared two photos of her newborn daughter.

Walker joins brother Watson and sister Layne, 2, whom Houska shares with DeBoer. Her husband also helps raise Houska's daughter Aubree, 11.

In August, Houska announced that she and DeBoer, 32, were expecting their third child together.

Houska shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the family being showered with pink confetti with the caption: "Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!"

DeBoer posted the same shot on his account, writing, "Baby GIRL!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so in love!"