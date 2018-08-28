2 Weeks to Go! Teen Mom 2's Pregnant Chelsea Houska Shares Photo of Her 38-Week Baby Bump

Two weeks to go for Chelsea Houska!

The Teen Mom 2 star, who is pregnant with her third child, shared a photo of her 38-week baby bump with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

In the almost full body-length selfie, Houska, 26, wore a grey T-shirt, grey sweatpants and her hair styled in a messy bun as she cradled her bump with one of her hands.

“38 weeks,” she captioned the shot.

In mid-March, the MTV personality and her husband Cole DeBoer announced that they were expecting their second child together, a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their son, Watson Cole, in January 2017. Houska also has 8-year-old daughter Aubree Lind DeBoer from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Houska posted a sweet photo of her ultrasound framed with a black and white checkered bow with the words, “It’s a Girl.”

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited! 🎀,” she wrote in the caption.

Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Throughout her third pregnancy, Houska has been sharing progress shots of her growing baby bump.

Weeks ago, the MTV personality posted a 33-week bump photo.

Wearing jean shorts and boots, the expecting mama donned a dark-colored T-shirt that read, “PREGNANT AF.”