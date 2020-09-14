Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Gets STD Test After Sleeping with Ex-Boyfriend: 'I'm Nervous'

"I hope people can learn from my mistakes because I've made tons of mistakes," Briana DeJesus told PEOPLE

Briana DeJesus is staying on top of her sexual health.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus decides to get an STD test after a drunken hookup with her ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

"Since we had unprotected sex, today I'm getting tested for STIs," she says. "If I have something, I don't even know what I'm going to do. I'm so nervous."

DeJesus shares 3-year-old daughter Stella with Hernandez. She is also mom to 8-year-old Nova from a previous relationship.

Once inside Planned Parenthood, DeJesus agrees to get both a urine and blood test to rule out any possible infection. During a questionnaire with the doctor, the reality star says that while she doesn't have any symptoms, she doesn't know if Hernandez was sexually active with anyone else during the time they hooked up.

"Have you ever had sex while intoxicated?" the doctor asks.

"Yes," DeJesus responds, cringing.

DeJesus previously opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to film her STD test, admitting she was "embarrassed" by the situation — especially after the results came back positive.

"My mental health wasn't there and I did something that I regret, but I ended up catching an STD and I didn't think anything of it," DeJesus told PEOPLE. "I thought maybe letting MTV film this personal experience would be a learning experience for others, to teach others that it's okay to get tested and it's okay to talk about it. And that kind of bit me in the ass because something came up positive in my test results and they definitely filmed it all."

"I hate that I have to relive it over again because I'm finally over it, but hopefully it's more of a learning experience for everybody else," she added. "I hope people can learn from my mistakes because I've made tons of mistakes."

As for whether she still has feelings for Hernandez? DeJesus said they are "definitely over."

"Whatever happened, happened. I don't talk to him like that," said the MTV star. "We don't meet up late at night after the club to have sex. None of that happens anymore."