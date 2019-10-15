Teen Mom 2: Briana Dejesus Feels 'Awkward' After Trip with Boyfriend, Calls Relationship 'Boring'

Briana Dejesus is having boy problems.

In a sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode, the Teen Mom 2 star admits she’s having trouble adjusting back to everyday life with her then-boyfriend John Rodriguez after spending a week together on vacation.

“It was great because we were together, and at the end of the day we both know that that’s what we both want, but that’s not what’s happening anytime soon,” she says of their recent trip to the Dominican Republic. “We went from being together for a full week pretty much, 24/7, to nothing at all.”

But while the trip brought the couple closer together, Dejesus says she’s losing interest in being in a long-distance relationship.

“It’s just awkward since after DR,” she says. “And he knows it. He knows something is different with me.”

“It’s just boring,” she adds. “We talk, we text, we Facetime, and then that’s it. There’s nothing extravagant going on.”

Image zoom Briana Dejesus and John Rodriguez Briana DeJesus/Instagram

RELATED: Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Is Hesitant to Tell Kids She Has a Boyfriend: It’s Another ‘Hurdle’

Dejesus says she’s ready for John, who lives in New York, to move down to Florida to be with her.

“I think I want more of him and it’s not happening,” she says. “I want him here, not over there in New York. He knows I want him here, I just don’t pressure him about it.”

DeJesus, 25, is the mother of two daughters: Nova, 8, and Stella, 2.

“It’s easier for him to pick up and go than me. I have two kids to worry about, he has nobody,” she adds. “This is going to be the break it or make it in our relationship,” she says.

Of course, fans who follow the show know the couple did not stand the test of time. In August, DeJesus told Us Weekly she had split from Rodriguez.

Image zoom Briana DeJesus/Instagram

“I realized I wasn’t happy, had too much on my plate and needed to stay focused on all the things going on in my life including my kids, my new spa, filming Teen Mom 2, my other job and my family,” she said.

She added, “At the end of the day I truly feel bad about what went down with John and me, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.