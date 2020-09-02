"I hope people can learn from my mistakes because I've made tons of mistakes," Briana DeJesus told PEOPLE

Briana DeJesus is facing some new challenges in the latest season of Teen Mom 2.

The MTV star spoke to PEOPLE ahead of Tuesday's premiere of the new season, which will see her struggle and come to terms with getting an STD after hooking up with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

"Everything happened really fast," DeJesus, 26, told PEOPLE. "Did I think I would end up sleeping with Luis again? Absolutely not."

DeJesus shares 3-year-old daughter Stella with Hernandez. She is also mom to 8-year-old Nova from a previous relationship.

"My mental health wasn't there and I did something that I regret, but I ended up catching an STD and I didn't think anything of it," DeJesus explained. "I thought maybe letting MTV film this personal experience would be a learning experience for others, to teach others that it's okay to get tested and it's okay to talk about it. And that kind of bit me in the ass because something came up positive in my test results and they definitely filmed it all."

The mother of two said she struggled with learning the news in front of MTV cameras, calling the moment "a little embarrassing."

"I hate that I have to relive it over again because I'm finally over it, but hopefully it's more of a learning experience for everybody else," she said. "I hope people can learn from my mistakes because I've made tons of mistakes."

She added, "I just want people to know that getting tested is okay. It's the right thing to do because if I didn't get tested, I would have never known that I had something."

As for whether she still has feelings for Hernandez? DeJesus said they are "definitely over."

"Whatever happened, happened. I don't talk to him like that," said the MTV star. "We don't meet up late at night after the club to have sex. None of that happens anymore."