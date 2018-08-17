Briana DeJesus‘ 1-year-old daughter Stella is on the mend after undergoing surgery.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed in a series of updates on her Instagram Story that her 13-month-old baby girl, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Luis, is recovering following a procedure.

“Update: Stella is out of surgery and she’s ok,” DeJesus, 24, shared Thursday along with a red heart emoji.

She also shared a video of a giggling Stella and a snap of a her sleeping daughter, writing “Cuddles with my sweet pea.”

On Friday, Stella could be seen sitting up and playing with toys in a photo, which revealed her bandaged shoulder. “My baby is already feeling better,” wrote DeJesus.

The mother of two — she is also mom to daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin — later posted a selfie of herself with her daughter and wrote: “Please keep Stella in your thoughts and prayers.”

“She has septic arthritis,” DeJesus told Radar, which first reported the news, about Stella. “It’s common in kids.”

Septic arthritis is “a painful infection in a joint,” according to Mayo Clinic. “The infection can come from germs that travel through your bloodstream from another part of your body.”

In October, DeJesus revealed on an episode of Teen Mom 2 that her little one had been diagnosed with a potentially dangerous heart issue.

The MTV star took her daughter to the emergency room after discovering Stella was struggling to breathe and looked blue around her hands and feet. There, doctors diagnosed Stella with ventricular septal defect, a heart condition that DeJesus said has caused her daughter to have three holes in her heart.

“Luckily the holes don’t grow, they’re kind of small,” she told her sister, Britney in the episode. “People live their lives with holes in their heart. … they’re fine. [The doctor] just wants to keep an eye on it.”

This month, DeJesus said that the holes in Stella’s heart have closed, according to Radar.