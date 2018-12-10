Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Cuddles Up to Boyfriend in Sweet Instagram: 'All Mine'

Briana DeJesus is feeling lucky in love.

The Teen Mom 2 star expressed her appreciation for her boyfriend in a cozy Instagram picture over the weekend.

“All mine and I am so grateful to be by his side,” she wrote. “You are such an incredible man and I am the luckiest girl in the whole f—— world.”

In the shot, DeJesus wraps her arms around her man while standing in front of a birthday cake.

While little is known about the relationship, the couple made their social media debut in September, when the reality star posted a photo of them at an amusement park.

“My sweet love, thank you for shining your light into the darkness that was surrounding me,” she wrote.

According to several reports, the special guy is named Johnny Rodriguez. Soon after, however, Briana tweeted: “His name is not even Johnny smh.”

His name is not even Johnny smh — Briana Dejesus (@_BrianaDejesus) September 20, 2018

DeJesus has two daughters: 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 1-year-old daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

This is DeJesus’ first relationship since her split from Javi Marroquin (her Teen MomKailyn Lowry costar ‘s ex) earlier this year.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” she told Blasting News in January. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him,” she continued. “He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

Their split later played out on Teen Mom 2.