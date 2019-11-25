Teen Mom 2’s Briana Dejesus Breaks Up with Boyfriend John Over Text: ‘I’m Not Happy'

Briana Dejesus did not hesitate when she finally ended things with boyfriend John Rodriguez.

In a sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode, the Teen Mom 2 star admits that her feelings for her then-boyfriend are starting to fade.

“I told him I’m not really in a rush for him to move down here,” says Dejesus, 25. “Even if he came down here, I wouldn’t want him to come down here, and I’m not happy, and he changed his whole life to try to make this work and it doesn’t work.”

“We don’t talk on the phone no more. We barely text,” she continued. “When we’re together there’s like no connection there. It’s been like this for a while. Even before the [Dominican Republic] trip, we’ve had problems. I’m just not happy. I don’t want to be with him anymore.”

When her friend suggests that they try to sit down and talk things out, Dejesus doesn’t see the point.

“We both are not taking that extra step to make it work,” she says. “I’m just going to text him I’m not happy.”

Dejesus then sends a text to Rodriguez to end things for good.

“I just said ‘I am not happy anymore and I don’t want to be with you.’ ” she says. “I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Moments later, DeJesus begins to get nervous when she sees that Rodriguez is typing back.

“Save it Bri, I already knew,” the response reads, which leaves Dejesus unsatisfied.

“I wish I got more out of him I guess but what am I supposed to do?” she says. “I don’t even know what this means right now. Like are we done? Are we broken up?”

When her friend reminds DeJesus that this is what she wanted, the mother of two reiterates her frustrations: “Yeah, but like ‘Save it Bri?’ There was nothing like ‘Hey, why are you feeling like this?’ ” she says.

After Shirley asks her what Rodriguez needs to do to make things work, Dejesus admits, “I don’t know.”

“It’s a complicated situation,” she adds. “I am just going to leave it like that for now. Give him some time to think about it.”

Of course, fans who follow the show know the couple did not stand the test of time. In August, DeJesus, who is the mother of daughters Nova, 8, and Stella, 2, told Us Weekly she had split from Rodriguez.

“I realized I wasn’t happy, had too much on my plate and needed to stay focused on all the things going on in my life including my kids, my new spa, filming Teen Mom 2, my other job and my family,” she said.

She added, “At the end of the day I truly feel bad about what went down with John and me, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man.”

