Teddy Ray, Comedian, HBO Max's 'Pause with Sam Jay' Star Dead at 32

"He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community," the Comedy Central network confirmed his death via Twitter on Friday

By
Published on August 13, 2022 06:21 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 08: Avyor Teddy Ray attends the ADD Comedy Live! Special Screening of "Ride Along" on January 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

Teddy Ray, a comedian and rising star who was known for his recent appearance on HBO Max's Pause with Sam Jay, has died. He was 32.

Comedy Central network confirmed his death Friday evening via a statement released on Twitter.

"Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer," the statement read. "He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."

The Los Angeles Times reported officials from Riverside Country Sheriff's Office received a report about a death at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif. around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan later told the outlet Ray's "cause of death isn't known," and his case is being investigated by the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

Ray's representatives and Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Born in Los Angeles, the late star rose to fame by participating in the local comedy scene, frequently performing his stand-up at the Improv and the Laugh Factory. Through Russell Simmons' platform, All Def Digital, his talent was showcased all over the internet, prompting him to be the subject of popular memes.

Ray — whose real name is Theadore Brown — has also appeared in many television and online comedy series, making his on-screen debut on BET's ComicView.

He also joined the eighth season of MTV's Wild N' Out series as a cast member before recently appearing on HBO Max's show Pause with Sam Jay.

After learning about his passing, public figures from the comedy circuit began to pay tributes to the late star.

"Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray," Issa Rae's media company, HooraeMedia tweeted. "Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!"

RELATED: Remembering Olivia Newton-John After Her Death at 73

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson commented on Ray's last Instagram post in which he was celebrating his 32nd birthday, saying, "Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy."

The Kid Mero from Desus & Mero shared his devastation of the news on Twitter, writing, "BRO NOT TEDDY MY DOG WAS SO EFFORTLESS WIT IT HOMIE WAS FALL OUT *HILARIOUS* TALKIN ABOUT THE MOST REGULAR S**T SMFH."

Meanwhile, his former counterpart, Desus Nice, tweeted, "rip teddy ray, he was a real one."

