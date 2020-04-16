Teddi Mellencamp Says Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards Affair Rumors Are the 'Icing on the Cake'

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave says that fans don’t know what they’re in for on the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The reality star, 38, tells PEOPLE that the rumored affair between her RHOBH co-stars Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards is just “icing on the cake” when it comes to drama on season 10, which premiered on Bravo Wednesday.

“Here’s the thing,” Teddi says, speaking with PeopleNow on Wednesday. “I hate to be a little bit crude, but like, there was way more going on, and there’s way more that you guys are gooing find out about then like ‘allegedly’ what happened with Brandi and Denise.”

“That is just like, icing on the cake,” she says.

“I think that whenever something plays out in the press, and whenever two sides are both putting things in the press before the show actually comes out, it’s because they want the audience to feel a certain way going into watching the show,” Teddi says.

“I think that’s like one, really lame — like, let it play out in realtime and let people watch the show,” the fitness guru said. “But also like, you are you trying to fool?”

Teddi says that she is “pretty involved” in the drama to unfold, “but there’s more to the story.”

“What their extra-curricular activities are together wasn’t really my concern. It was something else that really was,” she tells PEOPLE.

Back in January, Denise’s publicist told PEOPLE that the rumors that she and Brandi had hooked up were false.

“It isn’t true,” the publicist said of a Daily Mail report that claimed Richards had walked away from filming because Brandi allegedly spread a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter.

A source added to PEOPLE at the time, “What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season. There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

The source also confirmed that Denise didn’t attend the RHOBH finale party in December, but said filming had been complete for a few weeks.

The premiere Wednesday included footage that hinted at the drama to come.

One clip showed Denise telling her castmates, “I am not doing this you guys. Stop, stop, Bravo, Bravo, f—ing Bravo, I am out. I am not f—ing doing this.”

“Denise has a secret,” RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna said in a confessional. “And no matter how hard you try, the truth always comes out.”

“I’m a very married woman,” Denise told Kyle in another scene. “And I love my husband.”

The final clip of the premiere was the biggest tease yet, showing Denise taking a seat and smirking after a producer asked, “So Denise, you ready to talk about all of this?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.