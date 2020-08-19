Teddi Mellencamp Is Not Leaving RHOBH , Laughs Off 'Fake Tweet': 'Thanks for the Extra Press'

On Wednesday, the Bravo star set the record straight about a screenshot circulating online of a tweet that appeared to be from her account, which claimed she was done with the show.

"Hope everyone enjoys tonight's episode of #RHOBH — it's a bumpy ride!" the screenshot read. "After 3 seasons, I have decided to walk away from the show. I wish the cast, production and Bravo all the best in future seasons, and I am grateful that I have made some lifelong friends out of this experience."

Reposting the screenshot on her Instagram Story, Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, wrote: "#FAKENEWS."

"I didn't tweet this but thanks for the extra press," she continued.

She added on Twitter, "Whoever made that fake tweet thanks for the extra press."

This season of RHOBH has been dominated by Brandi Glanville's claim that she had sex with Denise Richards. After fans accused Mellencamp Arroyave and her costar Kyle Richards of being biphobic following last week's episode for the way they reacted to the rumor, which Denise has denied, Teddi addressed the backlash on Instagram.

"I have always loved doing Real Housewives, the good, the bad, the ugly, because I know it's an escape for so many people watching," she said. "But what's happening right now is taking it to the next level. I had so many comments on my last post saying they wish I was dead, wishing harmful things on my children, and that's really where enough is enough. You guys tune in for drama, then enjoy the drama, but coming after people you do not know and wishing they died has got to stop."

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mellencamp Arroyave explained why she didn't talk to Denise one-on-one about the rumor. (Instead, it was brought up during a group dinner in Rome.)

"I wasn't really talking to Denise at all," she said. "You can tell it's very tense between Denise and I even leading up to that, and in my mind I was thinking, 'It's already out there, I need to have this conversation with her.' And in this group, even if you say something privately, it becomes a group conversation anyway."