Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s Husband Praises Her 'Resilience' After RHOBH Exit: 'I Support You'

"Seeing sadness in your eyes when you got the call broke my heart but seeing how fast you bounced back today shows me that you have amazing things coming your way," Edwin Arroyave wrote

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's husband Edwin is standing by the reality star following her exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Edwin, 43, shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday to express his support for Teddi, who announced earlier that day that her contract on the Bravo series was not renewed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To my love, I support you, I am proud of you and am amazed by your incredible work ethic and resilience," Edwin wrote alongside a photo of Teddi, 39, from when she was pregnant with the couple's third child, daughter Dove, whom they welcomed in February.

"You showed up for our family, all in and #rhobh every day. You were pregnant and never once complained, left early or took anything for granted," he continued. "I wish this season showed more of what you filmed everyday growing our miracle baby, caring for our family, laughing with your friends and inspiring your clients. Anyone that knows you, immediately falls in love with you and the reason is because of your heart and your laughter."

"Seeing sadness in your eyes when you got the call broke my heart but seeing how fast you bounced back today shows me that you have amazing things coming your way," Edwin added.

"I love you baby. Thanks for taking me along on this beautiful ride called life. #faith #love #family@teddimellencamp," he concluded.

Teddi and Edwin tied the knot in 2011. In addition to Dove, the couple are parents to son Cruz, 6, and daughter Slate, who turns 8 next month.

Image zoom Edwin (R) and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave with daughter Dove Teddi Mellencamp/ Instagram

Teddi, the daughter of famed musician John Mellencamp, announced her departure from RHOBH on Tuesday. She joined the cast for season 8, which premiered in 2017.

"I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed," she explained in an Instagram video.

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost," she said, "because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

Teddi continued, "That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she said, panning the camera to 6-month-old daughter Dove.

"So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon," she concluded.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Teddi's exit also comes amid backlash over her weight loss and accountability program, All In by Teddi. Earlier this month, the program came under fire after social media influencer Emily Gellis Lande shared anonymous messages from former All In by Teddi clients claiming that the program would restrict them to 500-1,000 calories a day and demanded an hour of cardio daily. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1,600 calories is the minimum needed for the average sedentary adult to meet their body's daily nutrient needs.

RELATED VIDEO: Teddi Mellencamp Talks Parenting in Quarantine, RHOBH Newcomers and Drama at the Runway Show

Last week, the reality star defended her brand with a video on social media.

“For one, I wanted to say I love All In. I am so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped change,” she began. “I 100 percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t. That’s why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning.”