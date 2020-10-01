"My non-television show girlfriends started texting me," Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave recalled about her friend's seeing an article that said she was no longer a Housewife

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Says She Found Out About Her RHOBH Exit Through the Media

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave didn't know that she was going to be cut from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

In a new episode of her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod, the reality star spoke with Bob Guiney, one of the original members of Bachelor Nation, about how she learned through an online article that her contract with RHOBH was not renewed.

"The craziest part about it was, I think it was last Monday, I woke up, I was on the Peloton, and my non-television show girlfriends started texting me ... it's all over the DailyMail that you're no longer a housewife," Mellencamp Arroyave recalled.

Last week, the Daily Mail ran a story with sources from the show confirming their plans to cut Mellencamp Arroyave from the Bravo reality series.

The next day, the 39-year-old star confirmed the news on her Instagram, writing: "You heard it here last 😂 Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH. Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go 🤪."

She also shared a video, saying that her departure from the show feels like "a break up."

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost," she said on Instagram, "because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

She continued, "That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she said, panning the camera to 6-month-old daughter Dove.

"So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon," she concluded.

Speaking to Guiney, Mellencamp Arroyave admitted that a part of her could sense that something was coming before she learned the news.

"I think for the last couple of months, I was preparing myself. I filmed so many amazing things that were never shown on the show ... it should have been the writing on the wall," she said. "All the things that make me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the season. So if you only see a certain part of somebody, it's really hard to connect with them."

She also joked that the person who was most upset about her exit from the show was her son Cruz, 5½.

"The only person that was really pissed was my son Cruz. 'Mom, what did you do? I wanted to be famous, now what!?' " Mellencamp Arroyave said.

Her exit from the show came amid controversy surrounding her weight loss program, All In by Teddi. The company came under fire after clients claimed that All In would restrict them to eating 500-1,000 calories a day on top of doing an hour of cardio.

Andy Cohen set the record straight on his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy, last week, saying the scandal had "absolutely nothing" to do with her RHOBH exit.

"I actually would have liked to see her respond to her critics on the show. I would have liked to have seen that," Cohen said.

Cohen went on to assert that he knows "nothing" about her business and has only heard good things.