Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Is Leaving RHOBH After 3 Seasons: 'It Feels Like a Breakup'

The star, 39, announced on Tuesday that after three seasons on the franchise, her contract has not been renewed. The daughter of famed musician John Mellencamp, Teddi joined the cast for season 8, which premiered in 2017.

"Hey guys, just here, hangin' with baby Dove," she shared in an Instagram video, before revealing the news. "I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed."

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost," she said, "because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

Teddi continued, "That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she said, panning the camera to 6-month-old daughter Dove.

"So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon," she concluded.

The Bravo star captioned the post: "You heard it here last 😂 Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH. Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go 🤪."

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RHOBH has been full of highs and lows for the mom of three. She has become close friends with original Housewife Kyle Richards, and this past season covered her pregnancy with her third child, Dove. However, Teddi has also found herself at the center of drama, from her involvement in #PuppyGate during season 9 to her revealing Denise Richards' alleged affair with Brandi Glanville to the other women in season 10. (Denise has denied hooking up with Brandi and is also leaving the franchise.)

Teddi's exit also comes amid backlash over her weight loss and accountability program, All In by Teddi. Earlier this month, the program came under fire after social media influencer Emily Gellis Lande shared anonymous messages from former All In by Teddi clients claiming that the program would restrict them to 500-1,000 calories a day and demanded an hour of cardio daily. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1,600 calories is the minimum needed for the average sedentary adult to meet their body's daily nutrient needs.

Last week, the reality star defended her brand with a video on social media.

“For one, I wanted to say I love All In. I am so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped change,” she began. “I 100 percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t. That’s why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning.”

"We believe in you. We will fight for you, and we know that the best is yet to come," she concluded, captioning the video with a heart emoji.

Teddi and husband Edwin Arroyave, 43, have three children: baby Dove, son Cruz, 6, and daughter Slate, who turns 7 next month.