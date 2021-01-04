Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Fractures Foot Playing Pickleball: 'I Gave 2020 the Boot'

"I am not the world's best stationary person," the trainer joked of her injury that requires at least four to six weeks of recovery

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is maintaining a sense of humor about her recent foot injury.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 39, revealed on Instagram New Year's Day that she will be recovering for at least four to six weeks after suffering a dancer's fracture. Mellencamp Arroyave shared a photo of herself wearing a mask while on crutches in a pharmacy, explaining that the injury happened while playing pickleball.

"I gave 2020 the boot— and 2021 returned the favor! 4-6 weeks to be exact," she said in her photo caption. "Starting Monday because apparently foot fractures are all the rage and there's not a boot in all of LA! See you Monday @weissorthopedics. The silver lining: it's called a 'dancer's fracture' so I'm basically a ballerina now. Pickle Ball: 1. Teddi: 0."

In the comments section of another post on Sunday, which featured Mellencamp Arroyave smiling alongside her 9-month-old daughter Dove, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke commiserated about also hurting her own foot.

"I'm in bed with a sprained ankle doing the same thing!! Oh 2021," wrote Windham-Burke, 43, as Mellencamp Arroyave — who also shares daughter Slate, 8, and son Cruz, 6, with husband Edwin Arroyave — replied, "hahaha! I can't wait for my boot to arrive so I can be mobile. I am not the worlds best stationary person. Hope you heal quickly."

On Sunday night, the wellness coach and trainer also expressed her "word" for the new year, setting her intention for growth in 2021.