Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Confirms the Show Will End Next Season: 'Spoiler Alert — Everyone Dies'

The beloved AppleTV+ series' third season is being written as its last, star and writer Goldstein confirms: "It was planned as three"

Ted Lasso will soon be taking its final lap around the pitch.

Writer and star Brett Goldstein, a.k.a. Roy Kent, confirmed to show's imminent end to the Sunday Times in the U.K.

Telling the Times the show will conclude after its upcoming third season, the 41-year-old star and writer explained, "We are writing it like that. It was planned as three [seasons]."

He then joked, "Spoiler alert — everyone dies."

The sports comedy series, which first aired on Apple TV+ in August 2020 and dropped its second season in 2021, has been met with praise from its debut.

It has followed American football coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) after he signed on to coach fictional soccer team AFC Richmond in the Premier League. Jolted by European culture and the fact that he's never coached soccer before, Lasso has led with heart and tried to grow the bond of the team to improve their field stats.

"The nice part of the show, is about people trying to be better. And that's unusual," Goldstein told the Times. "Our public discourse [on social media] is terrible. It is now normal for people to be horrible to each other. Our show shouldn't be as refreshing as it is — that says more about the world it was brought into. I've got far more stories about people being lovely than about people being a nightmare."

Goldstein added, "I can't speak for fans. But I can speak about how it has shaped us. Ted is our best selves — he tries to bring out our best selves."

