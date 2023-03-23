Watch Ted Lasso Perfectly Explain Hallmark Christmas Movies to Roy Kent: 'They Suck, but They're Great'

Jason Sudeikis's affable soccer coach broke down Americans' guilty-pleasure holiday movies for his grumpy Brit colleague on the Apple TV+ show's latest episode

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 04:30 PM
Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso”
Photo: Apple TV+

Ted Lasso is an undercover Hallmark holiday fan!

Ted (Jason Sudeikis) showed off his knowledge of the network's seasonal offerings on the latest episode of Ted Lasso when he gave Richmond FC a halftime pep talk comparing the team's offensive strategy to the festive flicks.

"Hey fellows, listen up. We can get one goal and we're right back in this thing. But right now, we are being so un-offensive we might as well be a Hallmark Christmas movie," he told the players, who appeared confused by the comparison.

Ted then pulled aside Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) to discuss his disdain for local sports journalist Trett Crimm (James Lance), but Roy interrupted the coach to follow up on the Hallmark analogy.

At that, Ted provided a succinct explanation to his pal, sharing, "Hallmark Christmas movies are films that feature women from the big city falling in love with their childhood crushes."

"It's usually some fella that owns a Christmas tree farm," he added. "Sometimes he's also Santa Clause or a prince."

Ted admitted, "They suck, but they're great — but they also mostly suck, but they're also kinda great. They're good with the sound off."

Earlier this month, Sudeikis confirmed season 3 is set to conclude the series, telling Deadline it's "the end of this story we wanted to tell."

That doesn't necessarily rule out a spinoff, though. Sudeikis, 47, said that the end of season 3 will prime a perfect storyline for a few possible spinoffs. "I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks … to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he added.

Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso"
Apple TV+

The continuation of the series in any way serves as a compliment to Sudeikis and all who are responsible for the Apple TV+ comedy. "I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do," he said. "It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue, is lovely."

In terms of returning as Ted ever again, Sudeikis joked: "I mean, there's always Cameo, right?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is now streaming on AppleTV+, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Related Articles
Scheana Shay Commits to Staying 100 Yards from Raquel Leviss at Vanderpump Rules Reunion Film
Scheana Shay Must Stay 100 Yards from Raquel Leviss — Here's How the 'VPR' Reunion Filming Could Work
Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ariana Madix Lands Lifetime Movie and an Especially Buzzy New Partnership After Tom Sandoval Split
Love Is Blind Season 4: Jackie and Marshall Bond Over Childhood Struggles and Parenting Fails
'LIB' 's Marshall Goes Deep with Jackie About 'Anxiety' to Become a Dad After His Own Father 'Would Berate Us'
Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in episode 103 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Trailer Sees Charlotte 'Cause Scandal' as She Falls for King George
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss, Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Ariana Madix Defended Raquel Leviss Against 'VPR' 'Mean Girl' Gang-Up Before Tom Sandoval Affair Was Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKE2DC7Xzog hed: Netflix Drops New Power Rangers Reunion Trailer — and It Gives More Insight into How Yellow Ranger Trini Died
New 'Power Rangers' Reunion Trailer Reveals How Yellow Ranger Trini Died and Why It's 'Time for Revenge'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Denies Threesome with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Says Tom Schwartz Kiss 'Wasn't a Cover-Up'
Pat Sajak Puts Wheel of Fortune Contestant in an Armlock After Perfect Game: 'He Got Me'
Pat Sajak Jokingly Puts 'Wheel of Fortune' Winner in an Armlock After Perfect Game: 'He Got Me'
2023 Oscar Couples
Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Engaged in 'Sexual Rituals' on FaceTime — and It Once Involved a Ladder
Bachelor’s Susie Evans Says Clayton Echard Is ‘Way More Compatible’ with Ex Rachel Recchia
'The Bachelor's' Susie Evans Admits Clayton Echard Was 'Way More Compatible' with Ex Rachel Recchia
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Confirmed to Face Off in Person on 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
GILMORE GIRLS
Why the Father of Rory's Baby on 'Gilmore Girls' Is 'Very, Very Obvious' to One Behind-the-Scenes Insider
Jasmine and Airris Married at first sight credit Lifetime
'MAFS' : Jasmine Wonders If 'Stagnant' Marriage to Airris Still 'Makes Sense' amid Their Intimacy Struggles
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Admits Excluding Melissa's Family from Her Wedding to Louie Was 'Not an Oversight'
Steve Martin Has a Father of the Bride Moment with Selena Gomez in Only Murders Season 3
Selena Gomez Dons a Wedding Gown — and Has a 'Father of the Bride' Moment! — with 'Only Murders' ' Steve Martin
Jax Taylor attends the House Of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch event at House of Sillage on November 01, 2018 in Costa Mesa, California., Tom Sandoval attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022.
Jax Taylor Calls Tom Sandoval 'Very Selfish' for Raquel Leviss Affair: 'There's Just No Empathy There'