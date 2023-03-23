Watch Ted Lasso Perfectly Explain Hallmark Christmas Movies to Roy Kent: 'They Suck, but They're Great'

Ted Lasso is an undercover Hallmark holiday fan!

Ted (Jason Sudeikis) showed off his knowledge of the network's seasonal offerings on the latest episode of Ted Lasso when he gave Richmond FC a halftime pep talk comparing the team's offensive strategy to the festive flicks.

"Hey fellows, listen up. We can get one goal and we're right back in this thing. But right now, we are being so un-offensive we might as well be a Hallmark Christmas movie," he told the players, who appeared confused by the comparison.

Ted then pulled aside Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) to discuss his disdain for local sports journalist Trett Crimm (James Lance), but Roy interrupted the coach to follow up on the Hallmark analogy.

At that, Ted provided a succinct explanation to his pal, sharing, "Hallmark Christmas movies are films that feature women from the big city falling in love with their childhood crushes."

"It's usually some fella that owns a Christmas tree farm," he added. "Sometimes he's also Santa Clause or a prince."

Ted admitted, "They suck, but they're great — but they also mostly suck, but they're also kinda great. They're good with the sound off."

Earlier this month, Sudeikis confirmed season 3 is set to conclude the series, telling Deadline it's "the end of this story we wanted to tell."

That doesn't necessarily rule out a spinoff, though. Sudeikis, 47, said that the end of season 3 will prime a perfect storyline for a few possible spinoffs. "I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks … to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he added.

Apple TV+

The continuation of the series in any way serves as a compliment to Sudeikis and all who are responsible for the Apple TV+ comedy. "I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do," he said. "It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue, is lovely."

In terms of returning as Ted ever again, Sudeikis joked: "I mean, there's always Cameo, right?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is now streaming on AppleTV+, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.