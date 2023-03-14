'Ted Lasso' Star Toheeb Jimoh Opens Up About the Cast's Close Bond: 'We All Saved Each Other'

"We were there for each other in a really tough time. I've made bonds that I'll keep for life," Jimoh exclusively told PEOPLE

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on March 14, 2023 02:30 PM
Published on March 14, 2023 02:30 PM
Toheeb Jimoh in “Ted Lasso”
Photo: Apple TV+

The cast of Ted Lasso has an unbreakable bond.

Ahead of the Apple TV+ comedy's season 3 premiere on Wednesday, star Toheeb Jimoh — who plays AFC Richmond player Sam Obisanya — spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the friendship formed amongst the cast over the years.

"We really have bonded. I think you can tell from the way we interact with each other, wherever we go, that there's a real genuine connection between all of us," says Jimoh, 25. "I think a lot of that was, on season 2, we were filming during a pandemic. There was a time where people couldn't be around each other. Thankfully, I think we all saved each other."

"We had the opportunity to be around one another. When we were shooting, we could hug people. That became a real cornerstone of our relationships with each other," he continued. "We were there for each other in a really tough time. I've made bonds that I'll keep for life, friends I'll have for life. I'm really proud and privileged to have had that."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Ambreen Razia, Stephen Manas, Ellie Taylor, Phil Dunster, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Toheeb Jimoh, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, Moe Hashim, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Charlie Hisock, James Lance, Brendan Hunt and Jodi Balfour arrives at the Apple Original Series "Ted Lasso" Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere Event at Westwood Village Theater on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Some of those bonding moments occurred during downtime from filming season 3, including when Cristo Fernández organized a FIFA tournament, in which Jimoh participated alongside series lead Jason Sudeikis and fellow star Billy Harris.

"We did a FIFA tournament at Cristo's house. He made some food. We did 2v2 tournament. Me and Cristo were on the same team," Jimoh said. "We got to the finals. We were playing against Jason and Billy, Billy who plays Colin. We lost because Cristo was more obsessed with cooking. He was making food for everyone and playing at the same time."

The actor added, "I was like, 'Bro, leave the food, man. Just leave the peppers, bro.' He wouldn't leave the peppers. And then we lost. I blame Cristo for the loss."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Toheeb Jimoh arrives at the Apple Original Series "Ted Lasso" Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere Event at Westwood Village Theater on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jimoh's character Sam has gotten a much more intriguing story arc as the series has progressed. Last season alone, Sam formed a secret but brief romantic relationship with AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham).

As for what's next for the two characters, Jimoh said: "We will wait and see!"

"In whatever way their relationship ends up, I think the most important thing for me is that they remain a safe space for each other. That care and love that they have for each other, whether it's romantic or platonic remains," he continued. "We know we have that at the start of the season. As long as they keep that going forward, I'm happy. That's enough for me."

Even though Sam and Rebecca's future is uncertain, what is certain is Jimoh's appreciation for Waddingham.

"She's an incredibly generous scene partner. There's a lot that I can learn from her and steal from her," he said of the Game of Thrones alum. "She's been doing this for a long time. Comes from a theater background. She's a veteran, but she's also very, very silly. Very fun. She takes pressure off her teammates and off her cast members when you work with her."

Ted Lasso returns for season 3 Wednesday on Apple TV+.

