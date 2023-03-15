'Ted Lasso' Star Nick Mohammed Thinks Nate Has His 'Work Cut Out for Him' in Season 3

Nick Mohammed knows his Ted Lasso character, Nathan "Nate" Shelley, has a tough journey ahead.

Heading into the Apple TV+ show's third season, which debuted Wednesday, Nate is in the aftermath of his feud with AFC Richmond's head coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). Nate grew frustrated with Ted for building him up from kit man to "wonder kid" assistant coach, only to forget about him. He even called Ted a "joke," arguing that the American coach "wouldn't have won a single match" without him.

Nate left AFC Richmond in the lurch at the end of season 2, taking a job as head coach with West Ham United, which just happens to be owned by AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton's (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head). Nate is now set on taking down AFC Richmond and head coach Ted — but Mohammed thinks it will begin to take a toll on his character in more ways than one.

"I think he does have his work cut out for him. He's found himself at West Ham. He is a complete fish out of water," Mohammed, 42, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Rupert's his boss and Rupert's not a force for good. So, Nate has a lot to do. He's got a lot to prove — not just to himself but to Rupert, to the fans and also to AFC Richmond."

"I think he legitimately believes and wants to defeat them and we know that they're going to come and play against each other at some point," he continues. "He wants to show that he was right in leaving AFC Richmond and joining West Ham."

Apple TV+

And while Mohammed is aware that Nate is determined to prove himself, which is why viewers will see the new West Ham coach bashing Ted at a press conference in the season 3 premiere, he believes the character still recognizes where he has gone wrong.

"I feel like he's got a lot to do, but equally, he's also got quite a lot of soul-searching to do," he adds. "I think somewhere in him recognizes that he possibly said the wrong thing."

Mohammed also says Nate "definitely needs" support during this time

"He doesn't have any kind of support network," he says. "He definitely needs someone."

The series, which premiered in August 2020, is rumored to be bowing out after its latest installment. And while there has not been official confirmation just yet, Mohammed says he's interested in keeping things going.

"I'd like to think that it's not the end for these characters," he says. "All I know is if it is the end, we've had an absolute blast and there is a cathartic quality to season three, particularly with Nate, I feel. ... I just feel quite relieved we've got to this point."

He adds, "All I know is that we've got friends for life with that group of actors. We're a close-knit bunch and we'll forever be grateful for the show."

Season 3 of Ted Lasso premiered Wednesday on Apple TV+.