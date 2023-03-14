Will There Be More 'Ted Lasso' ? What the Cast Has Said About Season 4 and Potential Spinoffs

Ted Lasso fans are rooting for more!

Ever since Apple TV+ renewed the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy for a season 3 back in October 2020, fans of the series (and fictional soccer team AFC Richmond, of course) have questioned whether more seasons were on the horizon.

Although the sports-centric show was always intended to be a three-season long series, there have been conflicting answers from the Ted Lasso cast and production team regarding more seasons.

Sudeikis, the series creator and titular star, has notably stayed vague about Ted Lasso's future — telling reporters after its consecutive Emmy Award wins in September 2022, "I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself."

However, executive producer and Sudeikis' costar Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent in the show) teased in June what fans could expect of the potential Ted Lasso expansion — even putting forth pitches for what a season 4 could look like, should there be one.

Additionally, several hints have been dropped about character-based spinoffs. (Perhaps something along the lines of Brendon Hunt's Coach Beard-dedicated episode in season 2?)

Thanks to individually interesting characters, like Lasso — deemed "unforgettable" by Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group — potential for a spinoff might be possible. "There's also a way to crack open a door," said Dungey "if [they're] fortunate enough to do more."

Here's everything the cast has teased about the future of Ted Lasso.

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?

Apple+

Rumors that Ted Lasso would end after three seasons have swirled since Sudeikis said that "was just the way [they] conceived" the show in July 2021, and seemingly the Saturday Night Live alum's word is among the select few individuals who can confirm the status of the show's future.

Executive producer Bill Lawrence revealed to Deadline at the ATX TV Festival in June 2022 that the decision to keep the sports comedy alive is in the hands of Sudeikis and the show's producers. However, Sudeikis has kept notably tight-lipped on the topic.

His costar and fellow EP Goldstein further teased the show's conclusion when speaking to the Sunday Times, suggesting the third season is being written as the show's last.

Apple TV+

"We are writing it like that," he told the outlet. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: Everyone dies," he joked.

After previously teasing he "didn't know" about the show's future in September 2022, Sudeikis seemingly confirmed that the forthcoming season of Ted Lasso would be the last. "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he told Deadline in March 2023.

What would Ted Lasso season 4 be about?

Apple TV+

Sudeikis believes that the season 3 finale of Ted Lasso will leave fans content with the series' wrap, but said, "Until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

And curiosity there has been! In fact, Goldstein jokingly put forth a season 4 plot suggestion when speaking to Deadline in March 2023.

"Here's the truth," began Goldstein. "Five of the lead characters die in the end. I think one of the reasons it's like, 'Is this the final season?' is because it depends on whether Jason is open to doing ghost Ted."

He shared, "I have pitched him this and he said he'd think about it but I'm not sure how Apple will feel about the idea. I think what we've done as a creative team is constantly surprising people and I don't think anyone thinks Season 4 will have a ghost Ted haunting the lockers."

Will there be a Ted Lasso spinoff series?

Apple TV+

Though Ted Lasso season 3 may be the show's last, fellow EP and costar Hunt revealed "it's not necessarily the end of the series" when speaking to Deadline in March 2023.

"It's just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing," the actor, who plays Coach Beard, added. "We never even knew for sure we'd be able to tell all three parts — and suddenly, here we are. So, there will be some type of closure to this beat but closure is not necessarily the end."

Similarly, Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Dungey told Deadline in February 2023 that it would be "hard to say goodbye" to the characters and world "you fall in love with" within their preplanned "three-act structure."

What would a Ted Lasso spinoff series be about?

Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection

While Sudeikis hasn't put forth a suggestion for a spinoff (aside from Ted living on Cameo), he told Deadline that he isn't opposed to the idea. "Yeah, I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks… to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he said.

Nick Mohammed, who plays assistant-turned-manager Nate, seconded that sentiment when speaking with Entertainment Weekly: "I feel like the writers were really open at the start and said that in their heads they'd mapped out three-season arcs... But that doesn't mean that it definitely has to come to an end. There's no reason why it couldn't continue. So, we'll see. I hope there's more, but who knows."

Meanwhile, Hunt was specific with his spinoff suggestion when speaking with Deadline: "It would be all about Beard in a new band he starts and they go to a different tropical location each episode," he teased. "I talked to Tim Cook about and he's pretty excited so I think that's going to happen."

Annette Badland, who plays Crown & Anchor owner Mae, jokingly shared a similar self-centered pitch when speaking with PEOPLE: "She does have a secret, which I don't think the audience will probably ever know... "I might have to tell you, and then we can have a spinoff for her."

And Hannah Waddingham confirmed to Deadline that there are "no plans" for her character Rebecca Welton to get a spinoff series of her own at the moment, but said, "there's the opportunity and the fodder for several of the characters to spin off in their own direction." She continued, "And I think the characters are so beloved that it would be reasonable for them to do so."