'Ted Lasso' Is a Lovefest — Even Roy Kent Hands Out a Compliment! — in First Season 3 Trailer

The official trailer for Ted Lasso season 3 has dropped as AFC Richmond lace up their cleats again!

The mostly wordless trailer teases an emotional season to come for the sports comedy. It opens with a busy game day for Richmond. Though it doesn't seem they're winning every game, the locker room at Richmond is lovelier than ever.

Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) — who happens to be blond now and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) lead a kind-hearted chant in the locker room. "I love you all so very much!" the team cheers, with their hands in the center of a huddle.

Apple TV/YouTube

Even the ever-grumpy Roy (Brett Goldstein) has some words of affirmation for the team he coaches.

"Great job!" Roy calls to a player, prompting Coach Ted himself (Jason Sudeikis) to note, "Whoa, Roy Kent just said great job," as Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) feigns a faint.

Meanwhile, classic Lasso traditions continue on, including cheers at the local pub, biscuits with the boss and wondering what will become of Roy and Keeley (Juno Temple).

It's certainly not smiles all around, though. The end of season 2 set up a new rivalry between AFC Richmond and West Ham — where former waterboy–turned–coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) has picked up a new coaching gig. After the shocking betrayal, Nate has gone gray and is seen nursing a glass of red wine by his lonesome.

The third season will most certainly see that rivalry between Nate and his former team play out on and off the pitch — witness a face-off between Nate and Ted in the First Look at season 3 that Apple TV+ released last month.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres March 15 on Apple TV+.