Believe It! 'Ted Lasso' Sets Premiere Date for Season 3 — Watch the Poignant Teaser

Ted Lasso season 3 is almost here — and fans can hardly believe it!

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ announced the acclaimed series' third season will return to the network on March 15.

Along with the premiere date, Apple TV+ unveiled a teaser for season 3 — fittingly set to the tune of "I Still Believe" by Frank Turner — showing all of the beloved characters returning to the locker room with a renewed sense of belief.

The fan-favorite characters — including Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) — are seen writing on a piece of yellow paper in blue ink before each holding up their design to reveal the word: Believe.

As fans know, the "Believe" sign is quite important to the show as it's what Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) hangs above his office door to inspire his AFC Richmond players to never give up.

At the end of the teaser, Ted and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) walk into the locker room to see all of the Believe posters hung above each locker. The signs are strategically placed underneath a wall decal that reads "#We Are Richmond."

In an emotional moment, Ted tells Coach Beard: "Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we've been seen."

Notably missing from the teaser is AFC Richmond's former kit man-turned-assistant coach Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed).

As fans may recall, Nate's friendship with Ted was burned to the ground in season 2. In the finale, fans saw "Nate the Great" storm off the pitch, tear down Ted's "Believe" sign and begin his journey as head coach of West Ham United — a rival team of AFC Richmond.

"It was fun, in a sense that, as an actor, you relish an opportunity to try something different," Mohammed, 42, previously told PEOPLE of his character's shocking betrayal. "It was certainly challenging in that if I had a comfort area, it was in doing the slightly bumbling, awkward Nate."

In January, a first look for season 3 was revealed by Apple TV+, showing one uncomfortable faceoff between Ted and Nate.

The sports comedy series, which first aired on Apple TV+ in August 2020 and dropped its second season in 2021, has been met with praise from its debut.

Though not much else is known of season 3's plot just yet, Cristo Fernández, who plays AFC Richmond player Dani Rojas, previously told PEOPLE what viewers can expect for each of the beloved characters.

"I just know that this season, all the characters will have different resolutions, different moments," he said.

Of course, there's soccer to be played, and inspiration to be found, too. "I think the messages and the different topics we're going to touch [on] are very powerful," he added. "And there's more football too, soccer. So I think people are going to be very happy."

Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein (right) in "Ted Lasso". Apple TV+

Season 3 of Ted Lasso has been rumored to be final season of the series, though it has not been confirmed by Apple TV+.

Goldstein previously told The Sunday Times that season 3 was being written as the story's end because the show was only intended to be a three-season storyline. "We are writing it like that. It was planned as three," he shared, before joking, "Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

While chatting with Deadline, EP and showrunner Bill Lawrence also discussed the future of the show.

"When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons," he explained. "And I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle and end for the first three seasons. And then it might veer off from that."

Ted Lasso season 3 will drop its first episode on Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping weekly.