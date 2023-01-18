'Ted Lasso' Season 3 First Look: Ted Comes Face to Face with Nate After His Shocking Betrayal

The beloved AppleTV+ series' third season is set to premiere this spring

Ted Lasso is gearing up for season 3!

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ shared a first look at the third and final season of the Emmy-winning comedy, which will premiere this spring.

In the photo, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) comes face to face with Nate (Nick Mohammed) after his shocking betrayal at the end of the last season. True to fashion, Ted is pictured smiling while Nate, dressed in all black, gives Ted a more serious stare down.

Fans will recall that at the conclusion of season 2, "Nate the Great" stormed off the field, tore down Lasso's "Believe" sign and began his journey as head coach of competing team West Ham United.

Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

In August, series editor Melissa McCoy opened up about Nate's unlikely character arc.

"I hope people remember to love him, even though they hate him," McCoy said on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast. "He's making you feel that [dislike] so strongly because he's doing such a good job [on screen]."

That same month, Mohammed discussed Nate's transition from underdog to antagonist in an interview with PEOPLE.

"It was fun, in a sense that, as an actor, you relish an opportunity to try something different," he said. "It was certainly challenging in that if I had a comfort area, it was in doing the slightly bumbling, awkward Nate."

RELATED VIDEO: Emmy Nominee Nick Mohammed on Ted Lasso Season 3 and the Fan Interaction He 'Couldn't Believe'

"I was able to find my way through that a lot easier because there were lots of jokes written into that," he added. "And then to find myself be the villain of the piece, I guess second to Rupert, who's the ultimate villain ... it's a fun place to start season 3 from, that's for sure."

In addition to addressing Nate's betrayal, season 3 will introduce two new characters: Girls' Becky Ann Baker will portray Ted's mom, and Jodi Balfour, best known for her role in the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, will play a venture capitalist.

There's also "new blood" on the AFC Richmond team.

"That invigorates what's happening in the locker room," McCoy told The Hollywood Reporter.

Ted Lasso — Season 2 Official Trailer
Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Nick Mohammed on Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

The Emmy Award-winning sports comedy series, which first aired on Apple TV+ in August 2020 and dropped its second season in 2021, has been met with praise since its debut.

The series follows American football coach Ted after he signed on to coach fictional soccer team AFC Richmond in the Premier League. Jolted by European culture and the fact that he's never coached soccer before, Lasso has led with heart and tried to grow the bond of the team to improve their field stats.

In June, writer and star Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, confirmed the show would conclude after the upcoming third season. "We are writing it like that. It was planned as three [seasons]," he told the Sunday Times.

"The nice part of the show, is about people trying to be better. And that's unusual," Goldstein noted. "Our public discourse [on social media] is terrible. It is now normal for people to be horrible to each other. Our show shouldn't be as refreshing as it is — that says more about the world it was brought into. I've got far more stories about people being lovely than about people being a nightmare."

He added, "I can't speak for fans. But I can speak about how it has shaped us. Ted is our best selves — he tries to bring out our best selves."

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere this spring. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on AppleTV+.

