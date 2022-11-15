'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything to Know

Grab your AFC Richmond scarf! It's time to root for our favorite footballers (and their coaches) in the final season of Ted Lasso.

While fans are still hoping for a fourth season, Brett Goldstein, who plays the legendary Roy Kent, confirmed that season 3 would be the series' last.

"We are writing it like that. It was planned as three [seasons]," he told the Sunday Times in June 2022.

Even Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, is having trouble coping with the news. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said Ted Lasso was "too beautiful" to end so quickly.

"If I were Apple and Warner Bros., I'd be leaning on [Jason Sudeikis] like a lunatic and putting him in a corner in a little cage and giving him a notebook and a pen," she told the outlet.

There's a lot to cover in the final episodes of Ted Lasso, as season 2 left viewers with a number of questions. Will six weeks apart mean the end of Roy Kent and Keeley Jones? Will Sam Obisanya and Rebecca Welton become an official couple? Will Ted Lasso and Nate Shelley mend their friendship? How will AFC Richmond fair in the Premier League?

Here's what we know so far about Ted Lasso season 3.

When will Ted Lasso season 3 be released?

AppleTV+

A premiere date for season 3 has not been set. According to GQ, the show faced a series of production delays and script changes, and fans should expect new episodes in 2023.

What is Ted Lasso season 3 about?

Apple TV+

Editors A.J. Catoline and Melissa McCoy shared a few details about season 3 during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast.

They shared that Rebecca Welton and Nate Shelley, played by Waddingham and Nick Mohammed, are tied in the competition for best character evolution.

"It's hard. Jason [Sudeikis] is so very generous as a producer and creator. He gives all of the characters a storyline," Catoline explained. "I think that's why [the episodes] are so full … He wants every character to have an arc."

Rebecca has two challenges ahead of her in season 3 — navigating her romantic relationship with AFC Richmond player Sam Obisanya, and navigating her professional relationship with her ex-husband, Rupert Mannion (played by Anthony Head), the new owner of West Ham United Football Club.

This leads us to Nate, who has shockingly evolved into the show's leading villain. At the conclusion of season two, fans saw "Nate the Great" storm off the pitch, tear down Lasso's "Believe" sign and begin his journey as West Ham United's head coach.

"I hope people remember to love him, even though they hate him," McCoy said. "He's making you feel that [dislike] so strongly because he's doing such a good job [on screen]."

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

During an interview with PEOPLE, Mohammed discussed Nate's transition from underdog to antagonist.

"It was fun, in a sense that, as an actor, you relish an opportunity to try something different. It was certainly challenging in that if I had a comfort area, it was in doing the slightly bumbling, awkward Nate. I was able to find my way through that a lot easier because there were lots of jokes written into that," he explained. "And then to find myself be the villain of the piece, I guess second to Rupert, who's the ultimate villain ... it's a fun place to start season 3 from, that's for sure."

As for those wondering if the friendship between Ted Lasso and his boss, Rebecca, will blossom into something romantic, Waddingham doesn't think so.

"Social conditioning says a lead woman and the lead man are going to end up together," she told PEOPLE. "Far deeper is the beauty of sometimes a platonic relationship, where you will be the last one at the person's bedside, even if you haven't slept with them. There may be more longevity in that."

Phil Dunster, who portrays Jamie Tartt, couldn't agree more.

"I think what we see is a real, beautiful, platonic relationship where there is intimacy," he shared with PEOPLE. "I think it's a really joyous thing."

Who is in the cast?

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Good news — all your favorite characters, including Roy Kent (played by Goldstein); Coach Beard (played by Brendan Hunt); Higgins (played by Jeremy Swift); Jamie Tartt (played by Dunster); and Keeley Jones (played by Juno Temple), will appear in season 3 alongside the star of the show, Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso.

Viewers will be introduced to two new characters: Girls' Becky Ann Baker will portray Ted's mom, and Jodi Balfour, best known for her role in the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, will play a venture capitalist.

There's also "new blood" on the AFC Richmond team.

"That invigorates what's happening in the locker room," McCoy told The Hollywood Reporter.

In the same interview, Catoline teased the return of Lasso's favorite reporter, Trent Crimm, despite being fired from The Independent at the end of season 2.

"Trent Crimm is independent. Where is Trent Crimm gonna go? Surely he has a purpose at Richmond," he said.

Where was Ted Lasso season 3 filmed?

Brendan Hunt Instagram

The cast and crew started filming season 3 in March 2022 in London, and it's unclear exactly if and when production wrapped.

While promoting the release of his new single in October 2022, actor Jeremy Swift tweeted that he wasn't able to do much promotion for the song as he was "still filming #tedlasso." On Nov. 9, sports commentator Arlo White — who previously appeared in the series — shared on Twitter that he had completed his final day of filming for season 3.

Where can I watch Ted Lasso season 3?

Upon its release, fans can stream season 3 on Apple TV+.

Will there be a fourth season of Ted Lasso?

Apple TV+

There's a slight glimmer of hope that the series will continue past season 3.

"We assumed we would be tired of it after two [seasons], but no, we're not, so that screws up the whole plan," co-creator Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, told Today.

While chatting with Deadline, EP and showrunner Bill Lawrence also discussed the future of the show.

"When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons," he explained. "And I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle and end for the first three seasons. And then it might veer off from that."