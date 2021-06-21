Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer Sees Jason Sudeikis' Titular Character Pushing for a Win

Ted Lasso's season 2 trailer officially dropped on Monday - and the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, is eager for a win.

The two-minute-long clip opens with Ted being asked about whether AFC Richmond can end its "embarrassing streak of draws."

"I've never been embarrassed about having streaks in my drawers," the always optimistic coach says during a press conference ahead of the team's next match. "You know, it's all part of growing up."

After a mini-montage shows AFC Richmond players facing moments of defeat, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) tells Ted that they've "got work to do" on their team. To help whip the team into shape, Ted then introduces his alter ego, Led Tasso.

Ted Lasso — Season 2 Official Trailer Credit: Apple TV+

Led Tasso appears to have some unorthodox coaching methods. "Alright, you little turd-birds," he shouts after flipping a table. "Start touching your toes. Now, touch each other's toes."

Elsewhere in the clip, Ted gives what's supposed to be an inspirational speech to his players. "People [are] saying there's something wrong with us," he begins. "Not the way I see it."

Ted adds, "I believe in Communism. Rom-Communism, that is. If Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan can go through some heartfelt struggles and still end up happy, then so can we."

The Apple TV+ series, which will have a 12-episode second season, follows college-level American football coach Ted Lasso as he's tapped to coach English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, without prior experience working in that particular sport.

The series also stars Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Joining the show in its sophomore run is actress Sarah Niles as a sports psychologist named Sharon who is being brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

Following its premiere last year, Ted Lasso has gone on to win several major awards. The comedy series most recently won a Peabody Award. Sudeikis, who is also an executive producer on the show, has earned a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award for best male actor in a comedy series.