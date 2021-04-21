The award-winning AppleTV+ series will return to the streaming platform on July 23

Jason Sudeikis Returns to the Soccer Field as Ted Lasso in Season 2 Trailer of Award-Winning Series

Welcome back to the U.K.!

The trailer for Ted Lasso's second season has dropped and made one thing clear: that kindness is about to make an epic comeback.

In the trailer, star Jason Sudeikis returns as the titular character, an American football coach who is hired to manage a soccer team in Britain to hilarious results.

The season 2 trailer begins with Sudeikis' hand on a soccer pitch as Queen's "We Will Rock You" plays in the background.

The words "This year kindness makes a comeback" are shown in between shots of Sudeikis as Ted in the team's locker room before he walks into a room with a perky, "Howdy, y'all!"

The trailer continues to give peeks into the upcoming season, including previewing plenty of one-liners from Sudeikis — including a knock on sugar-free Angelenos after someone refuses his offer of biscuits because they don't eat sugar.

"Really? I've never met someone that doesn't eat sugar," he says. "Only heard about 'em. They all live in this godless place called Santa Monica."

It appears that in season 2, AFC Richmond is struggling to overcome a streak of tie games.

"How many matches before you hit the 'panic' button?" a reporter asks Ted in one scene from the trailer, to which the ever-optimistic coach replies, "There's two buttons I never like hittin', and that's 'panic' and 'snooze.' "

"I don't care what our record is. It's all about believin' that everything is going to work out in the end exactly like it's supposed to," he tells the team in another scene. "Isn't the idea of never giving up one of the things we always talk about in sports?"

While Ted might not know much about the British soccer landscape, the character quickly won over audiences and critics with optimistic charm and a penchant for biscuits.

The AppleTV+ series has been nominated for multiple awards this season at the Golden Globes, Critic's Choice and SAG Awards. Sudeikis, 45, took home awards for his performance as Ted at all three.