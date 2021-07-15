"She's one of the most extraordinary women I have ever encountered in my life," Juno Temple said of her costar Hannah Waddingham

Juno Temple is basking in the excitement of her first Emmy Awards nomination!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Ted Lasso actress, 32, opened up about the moment she found out she had been nominated for her role as Keeley Jones in the AppleTV+ series and the conversation that followed with costar and fellow nominee Hannah Waddingham.

"I'm feeling a lot of things," she told PEOPLE on Tuesday after being nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

"I'm just grateful that I get to go through this experience with an extraordinary team of people, who all got recognition. The fact that we just all got these nominations, it's the greatest way it could happen because it's teamwork makes the dream work and we're a team," she added.

The Ted Lasso crew racked up 20 nominations — including acting nods for stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift.

Temple said that she fell asleep watching a movie on the couch and "woke up to a FaceTime video call from my entire team that have been working with me since I was 17. And genuinely, I could not have a cooler, more patient, and brilliant team of people that have helped me build a career ... they have been my second family."

Receiving the exciting news from her team, Temple said it "couldn't have happened a better way. Because it feels like a nomination from my team."

Hannah Waddingham Hannah Waddingham | Credit: Darren Bell/Getty

She then got a FaceTime call from Waddingham, 46, who was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Rebecca Welton.

"I couldn't be more delighted to go through something as overwhelming, as exciting and brilliant and terrifying as this with a woman like that. She's one of the most extraordinary women I have ever encountered in my life. And the fact that I get to love her and she loves me back for real, it's just, yeah," said Temple.

Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso | Credit: Apple TV+

Looking ahead to the annual awards show, Temple is elated that she gets to attend the Emmys with Waddingham by her side.

"I'm scared of all this s---," she said, referring to the Emmy nomination and attention she's received. "It's something I never predicted would be in my life. It is daunting and it is scary. I just love my job so much. It feels like, I just want to keep being better and better at my job. And so the fact that I get to know that Hannah will be there on the night ... it's so exciting, but it is nerve-racking going to something like that when you have to be you. You have to be dressed as you and to be celebrating the body of Juno and not the character."

"I am really grateful to have Hannah be by my side that night because she just really is a huge inspiration to me," she added. "I hope I get to bring all of my team with me because I want to dance like an idiot with all of them!"