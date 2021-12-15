Ted Lasso Gifts Fans with Surprise Holiday Stop-Motion Short About a 'Missing Christmas Mustache'
Season 2 of Ted Lasso wrapped in October but Apple TV+ released a special short just in time for the holidays
Ted Lasso is wishing fans a happy holiday with a special treat!
On Wednesday, the hit Apple TV+ series released a surprise holiday stop-motion short, titled "The Missing Christmas Mustache."
Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed voice their characters as the group helps the Kansas native search for his signature mustache after it magically and mysteriously disappears from his face.
As it is the holiday season across the pond, Ted is in a bit of a bind to find his "snot mop" before his scheduled FaceTime call with his son Henry back in the States.
"He won't recognize me without the mustache. It's going to ruin Christmas!" the concerned father says.
While Ted and the team come up with temporary solutions and ways to get it back, the hunt ultimately leads the coach to realize the true meaning of the holiday season.
"Hey, everyone. Have a perfect Christmas, I mean an imperfect Christmas. 'Cause it's imperfections that make it, well you get it. You saw what we're going for, right?" Ted says.
Storylines from season 2 don't affect this feel-good stop-motion but a third season was greenlit by the streaming service for a possible 2022 release.
The Ted Lasso holiday short is available to watch now on Apple TV+.