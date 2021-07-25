"Your move," Diane Sawyer wrote on Twitter after she was referenced by Jason Sudeikis' titular character in the season premiere of Ted Lasso

Diane Sawyer Shoots Her Shot with Ted Lasso After Being Name-Dropped in the Season 2 Premiere: 'I'm In'

Diane Sawyer has confirmed that she's just as in love with Ted Lasso as the rest of us.

The famed broadcast journalist, 75, was recently referenced in the Emmy-nominated show's season 2 premiere, which dropped Friday on Apple TV+.

"What do you say to a cocktail?" Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) asks Ted (Jason Sudeikis), who responds, "The same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: yes, please."

Sawyer got the message loud and clear, posting a clip of the scene to Twitter on Sunday, along with her response. "Dear @TedLasso - I'm in. Your move," she wrote to the fictional character.

Luckily for fans, whoever runs the show's social media was down for some light flirtation, quickly replying in the voice of the happy-go-lucky protagonist. "Oh my… you've got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits?" the account wrote in response.

In real life, Sudeikis, 45, was recently linked to model and Horrible Bosses 2 costar Keeley Hazell, 34, in February. "They've been dating for a little while now," a source told PEOPLE. "They're just having fun. It's nothing serious at this point."

The Saturday Night Live alum's split from Olivia Wilde was previously revealed in November after they called off their engagement earlier that year. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Sudeikis and Wilde, 37, were together since 2011, and they share son Otis Alexander, 7, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4½. Wilde has since been dating Harry Styles, with whom she sparked an onset romance while directing him in her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling.

Sudeikis recently joined Waddingham, 46, and their Ted Lasso costar Brett Goldstein, 41, for dinner in New York City where they were also accompanied by Irina Shayk.