The new, holiday-themed episode of Ted Lasso, called “Carol of the Bells,” arrives Friday, Aug. 13 on Apple TV+

It's Christmas on Ted Lasso! See Ted and Rebecca on a Secret Mission for Santa in Exclusive Clip

Consider the halls on Ted Lasso fully decked!

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from this week's episode of the Emmy nominated Apple TV+ comedy, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) suit up for a secret mission… as Santa Claus' elves.

Both wearing funny, festive hats, Rebecca and Ted arrive at the home of a young girl and her mother.

"Good afternoon. We work for Santa Claus, and I believe he received this," Rebecca says, showing a letter on pink paper that makes the little girl's eyes widen and jaw drop. "We're terribly sorry that your presents didn't arrive last night, but, as elves, we've been personally directed by Mr. and Mrs. Claus to deliver your presents this afternoon and to apologize for the delay."

"Am I forgetting anything?" she adds, looking at Ted.

Ted Lasso - Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) Credit: AppleTV+

"Well, you see, what happened was Rudolph's nose shined so brightly that it rendered me unable to see, and I was delirious for several minutes, and I ended up putting this whole sack of goodies on the wrong sled!" he says. "Anyway, this bad boy's been around the world at least twice over the past day so I, yeah, you smell that? That's the Himalayas right there."

He passes the sack to the girl who takes a whiff. "Am I getting notes of Bejing?"

"Oh, I bet you are, yeah!" Ted responds with a big grin.

Since its 2020 premiere, Ted Lasso has nabbed several major awards and accolades, including 20 total Emmy nominations. Sudeikis and Waddingham are nominated alongside five of their costars in acting categories, while the show is also up for outstanding comedy series.