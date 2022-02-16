Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Meets 'Kindred Spirit' Oscar the Grouch During Sesame Street Visit

"He told me to scram," Brett Goldstein said after meeting Oscar the Grouch

Brett Goldstein just met his match during a recent visit to Sesame Street.

On Tuesday, the beloved children's series teased the 41-year-old Ted Lasso star's upcoming appearance on Twitter. The clip showed Goldstein in character as grumpy Roy Kent while hanging out with Oscar the Grouch.

As Big Bird cheerfully strolled past the pair, Goldstein's Roy was inside of Oscar's signature garbage can. Oscar, meanwhile, occupied a recycling bin.

Big Bird asked, "Isn't it a beautiful day?"

In response, Roy and Oscar both turned to each other and groaned while shaking their heads in disagreement.

"Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚," the series captioned the short video. "Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you!

Upon resharing the clip, Goldstein said he was excited to meet a like-minded individual.

"I met a kindred spirit the other day," he tweeted Tuesday. "I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram."

Similar to Oscar, Goldstein's Ted Lasso character is known for his grumpy demeanor. For his efforts as Roy, the England native won an Emmy Award last year for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

"I want to say to Jason [Sudeikis], Bill [Lawrence], Brendan [Hunt] and Joe Kelly, thank you for creating this show, and providing me to be part of it," he said during his acceptance speech. "It has been one of the greatest honors, privileges, and privileges, I just said that twice. But it's a double privilege. It's the most privileged privilege and pleasures of my life."

Though Goldstein has proven his ability to play the easily-irritable character, the actor has always had a soft spot for the Muppets. He previously uploaded a six-minute-long video of himself performing The Muppet Christmas Carol.

"So. For Parkinson's UK, Amusical made my Muppets dream come true at their excellent gig," he captioned the clip.