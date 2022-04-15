Goldstein's Sesame Street episode will air during the show's upcoming 53rd season on HBO Max

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Gives Important Lesson About the F-Word on New Sesame Street Episode

Brett Goldstein is teaching a very valuable lesson during his visit to Sesame Street.

In a video shared with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, the 41-year-old Ted Lasso star broke down the Word of the Day with Sesame Street's Tamir.

"Today's word begins with the letter F," Tamir announces to the camera.

"Oh, I love the letter F," responds Goldstein, whose Ted Lasso character Roy Kent takes a liking to that f-word.

Though viewers may expect to hear a curse word, Tamir soon puts any suspicions to rest when he exclaims, "Today's word is... Fairness!"

"Fairness is when each of us gets what we need," says Goldstein, before getting his cookie-baking with Tamir interrupted by a hungry Cookie Monster. "It is fair when we share. What's another way we can be fair?"

Tamir is quick to respond, offering a fitting answer to the Ted Lasso star: "When we play soccer later, we can make sure everyone gets a turn and invite others to play with us."

"That's right, we can be fair by inviting everyone to play soccer. But first, we need to clean up," notes Goldstein.

The trio then begins to clean up together, as Goldstein praises Cookie Monster for "showing fairness by doing your part and helping others."

But that friendly banter soon turns into a competitive conversation about who is the best soccer player — and Cookie Monster refuses to back down.

"Right, now, our teams for soccer. I think it would be fair if—" Goldstein says, before getting cut off by Cookie Monster who confidently states, "Me, the captain. Yeah, good idea. Yeah, me like that. You know me the best player, after all."

"Oh really?" Goldstein quips back. "Well, let's see your footwork."

After Cookie Monster demonstrates his top foot skills — including one kick that sends a sponge right into Goldstein's head — the Ted Lasso actor decides the Sesame Street character is worthy of the captain position.

"Pretty good," Goldstein says. "Alright, fair enough, you're the captain."

The adorable clip comes two months after the beloved children's series shared a clip of Goldstein hanging out with Oscar the Grouch.

Like Oscar, Goldstein's Ted Lasso character, Roy Kent, is known for his grumpy demeanor, and the series couldn't help but poke fun at that. "Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚," the show captioned the short video. "Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you!"

Though Goldstein — who recently won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series at the Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Roy — has proven his ability to play the easily-irritable character, the actor has always had a soft spot for the Muppets.

He previously uploaded a six-minute-long video of himself performing The Muppet Christmas Carol. "So. For Parkinson's UK, Amusical made my Muppets dream come true at their excellent gig," he captioned the clip.

"I wasn't going to post this video," he continued. "But then I thought, if you watch it and like it, please feel free to donate to Parkinson's UK as they do excellent work."