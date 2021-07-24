From his big break to his relationship status, here's everything you need to know about Ted Lasso breakout star Brett Goldstein, who plays cranky footballer Roy Kent

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein: Everything to Know About the Roy Kent Actor and Emmy Nominee

With Ted Lasso back on Apple TV+ for season 2, fans are quickly being reminded of their love for Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent, the irritable now-retired football player who kicks off the new episodes with some rather epic dating advice.

"Roy Kent is the love of my life," wrote one fan on Twitter. Another said, "Roy Kent is really the ideal man. He keeps getting more perfect with every episode."

But Goldstein didn't begin his relationship with the hit comedy as an actor. Instead, the newly named Emmy nominee began as a writer on the show.

In fact, the British star, 41, has been writing and acting his own material for years.

To celebrate Goldstein — as well as the show's return — here's everything you need to know about the British star, from his relationship status, to how he feels about tea.

Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso,” now streaming on Apple TV+ Credit: Apple TV+

Goldstein "always, always, always" knew he wanted to work in entertainment.

"I wanted to be a stuntman first, and I used to pretend to be Indiana Jones and jump off roofs and slide under garage doors. I was 29 at the time," Goldstein told PEOPLE via email.



The actor, who occasionally performs his own stunts, says he started writing and performing his own plays and short films at a young age. He joined a theater company while studying film at the University of Warwick in England but also kept working on his own material.

Goldstein credits his short film SuperBob, a superhero rom-com, which eventually became a feature, with opening doors for him in entertainment. "Ricky Gervais saw that," Goldstein told Awards Radar. "And that is why I got brought in to audition for Derek. And then, once I did, Derek, it was a bit easier."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: (L-R) Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein attend Apple's "Ted Lasso" season two premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Goldstein was originally hired as a writer on Lasso, but started to feel a connection to Roy Kent as an actor, so he self-taped five scenes and submitted an unsolicited audition. He says one scene, in particular, may have landed him the role...

"My personal favourite is the scene where Roy is in the car park (parking lot) in episode 5 and is behind Keeley [Juno Temple] and accidentally scares her by her car. I think that may have been the one that sealed the deal," Goldstein says. "That or [co-creators Joe Kelley and Jason Sudeikis] couldn't be bothered to keep looking."

For all the fans wondering about his relationship status, Goldstein is currently taken.



Though he prefers to keep his personal life private, Goldstein's costar and fellow Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham confirmed to PEOPLE that Goldstein "has a girlfriend."

The Lasso cast members have formed their own tight-knit family and close friendships.

When asked which cast member he is in touch with most frequently, Goldstein says "it's a solid tie between them all, though Phil Dunster [Jamie Tartt] or Toheeb Jimoh [Sam Obisanya] might just about take the lead," he admits. "Ah no… Now the others are gonna be mad at me…"

Thanks to his character's high-profile profession, Goldstein can now go home for Christmas.

"My Dad is finally proud of me," Goldstein jokes of his favorite family member's reaction to his Lasso success. "He always wanted me to be a footballer. He is a football hooligan, a true obsessive, if I had been born on match day he would not have been at the hospital, so for me to be able to at least pretend to be a footballer, means I'm finally allowed home at Christmas."

Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso,” now streaming on Apple TV+. Credit: Apple TV+

Goldstein showcases his love for movies and "surprisingly intimate" in-depth conversation on his podcast "Films to be Buried With"

"My podcast, 'Films To Be Buried With,' [which has featured Ted Lasso cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt and season two writer Ashley Nicole Black] is an interesting way of having a proper deep conversation with someone, because although we are talking about films, we are really talking about their true feelings," he explains. "When I ask 'What's the film that scared you the most?' I'm really asking 'What scares you the most?' It's always fascinating. Film is a real good way to get deep with someone. It's also kind of unusual to really talk to someone for a solid hour or so. It's surprisingly intimate. I've made it sound dirty now. I apologize."



In addition to Lasso, you can see more of Goldstein's work and writing in the AMC show he co-created called Soulmates, an anthology series about love.

Soulmates has already been renewed for a second season and is set in a distant future where a genetic test can identify your soulmate for you vs. dating and looking for love on your own.

Goldstein, who serves as the series' executive producer and writer, describes the difference between his current two shows thusly: "One will make you happy [Lasso] and one will make you question your relationships and love life [Soulmates]."

A few final important details about Goldstein... does he prefer tea or coffee?

"Coffee," he says. "I'm with Ted on this. I don't get tea either."

Biscuits or cookies?



"Cookies. Or biscuits. I'm not gonna be mad at either one."