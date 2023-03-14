''Ted Lasso' ' 's Annette Badland Spills Behind-the-Scenes Tea Ahead of Show's Season 3 Premiere

Badland, who plays Crown & Anchor owner Mae, also tells PEOPLE how Jason Sudeikis "sets the bar high" on set and shares her connection to Juno Temple

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on March 14, 2023 11:30 AM
Annette Badland on Ted Lasso. Photo: ©Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Annette Badland is a big fan of her Ted Lasso castmates!

In a conversation with PEOPLE surrounding her partnership with Airbnb, the actress — who plays Crown & Anchor owner Mae on the hit Apple TV+ show — praises her costars on the hit series.

In particular, Badland says Brett Goldstein is "wonderful" and "not at all like" his grumpy character Roy Kent.

"Very bright, very funny and generous," Badland, 72, adds of Goldstein, 42. "He isn't locked away. He observes people, and then he shares what he sees."

She also commends Hannah Waddingham's "wonderful singing voice," and recalls previously working with Juno Temple when the latter was just a child actress.

"I don't know which series it was, but she had a little part as a young girl. So I'd known her as a little thing and she came to me and said, 'We worked together when I was small,'" Badland recalls of Temple, now 33. "But she's very generous and warm and such a good actress."

Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Cast of Ted Lasso, from L: Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed and Brendan Hunt. Rich Fury/Getty

Additionally, Badland tells PEOPLE that co-showrunners Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt — who also star in the series as Ted Lasso and Coach Beard, respectively — "like to go to a real pub" together "just to relax, and they do like [soccer]."

"But he just has drive," the actress continues of Sudeikis, 47. "What a wonderful thing he's done. It's extraordinary to have created this [show]. And to do it before COVID and then for it to land in COVID time just meant so much to people."

The achievement is something that's very "moving" for Badland. As she explains of Sudeikis, "You feel he sets the bar high, and everyone wants to hurdle it."

"They really have such respect for the work and what we're trying to do," she adds.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh Tease the Next Season of Ted Lasso

As the bulk of Mae's scenes take place inside the Crown & Anchor, Badland shares that she has become closest with Adam Colborne, Bronson Webb and Kevin Garry, who play the three frequent pubgoers Baz, Jeremy and Paul, respectively.

"My boys ... they call me the boss," the English actress quips. "I just try and look after and take care of [them], and we laugh a lot together. We've got a little WhatsApp group, so we send funny messages to one another."

"And I can't wait to see how they develop and how their careers go, and that's great for me," she adds. "I don't have children or grandchildren, so I'm adopting them. I'm their adopted granny or mother."

As for the future of her character, Badland teases, "She does have a secret, which I don't think the audience will probably ever know."

"Jason and I know, but I don't think anyone ... Probably even the writers don't know," she adds. "I might have to tell you, and then we can have a spinoff for her."

Ted Lasso AirBnB
Annette Badland for Airbnb. Henry Woide

Last week, Airbnb exclusively revealed via PEOPLE an upcoming opportunity to stay at Ted Lasso's iconic Crown & Anchor Pub — known as The Prince's Head, in real life — this fall.

The establishment is located in Richmond, London, and is just a few steps from Ted's apartment on the equally adorable Paved Court.

"The traditional English pub is a gathering place for football fans and locals alike, and the unofficial meeting place of AFC Richmond players and coaches on the show," an official release stated.

Airbnb is offering a total of three individual one-night stays on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, 2023, for up to four guests each. This stay will cost only £11 a night — a nod to the number of players on the pitch.

Fans can request to book this stay beginning March 21 at 1 p.m. ET, at airbnb.com/tedlasso.

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

