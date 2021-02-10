Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's Love Story in Photos: 'Madly, Madly, Gratefully in Love'

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen met at an audition in 1983, but it was on the set of 1993's Pontiac Moon (pictured) where the two divorced stars deepened their friendship.

"We met when we were 40 and 45, and we had lived a bit," Steenburgen told PEOPLE in 2018. "We met at a time when both of us had stared down some demons within ourselves and that was lucky that we met then."