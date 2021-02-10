Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's Love Story in Photos: 'Madly, Madly, Gratefully in Love'
The couple has been married for 25 years. Look back at their love story in pictures
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen met at an audition in 1983, but it was on the set of 1993's Pontiac Moon (pictured) where the two divorced stars deepened their friendship.
"We met when we were 40 and 45, and we had lived a bit," Steenburgen told PEOPLE in 2018. "We met at a time when both of us had stared down some demons within ourselves and that was lucky that we met then."
The pair looked in love — and stylishly in sync! — at LAX in 1994.
"He does tell me every single day of my life I'm beautiful, and I do know a lot of women live without that," Steenburgen told PEOPLE in 2018. "And it does matter, someone just telling you that."
"I'm in love. We're in love. That handles a lot," Danson, kissing his bride at their 1995 nuptials, told Entertainment Tonight earlier in 2021. "We make each other laugh. I admire her."
"Everyone I've ever loved has taught me so much, but I feel like my life really began when I found him," Steenburgen told PEOPLE in the first-ever Love Issue, on newsstands this Friday. "I think love is just really listening to your heart."
The couple have starred in numerous projects together, including the late-'90s miniseries Gulliver's Travels.
They joined forces again in 2004's It Must Be Love. In more recent years, she's appeared on his hits The Good Place and Bored to Death in addition to her own show, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
The couple came together with their blended family — they each have two children from prior marriages — to celebrate Steenburgen's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2009. Top row, from left: Katrina's then-husband, Jesse Bochco; Katrina Danson; Charlie McDowell; Kate Danson. Bottom row: Lilly McDowell Walton, Steenburgen and Danson.
Following the 2018 Critics Choice Awards, Steenburgen called her husband, one of the night's winners, "my darling heart."
"[Our love] just gets more profound and deeper as we go through the blessings and joys, but also the hurdles, of life together," Steenburgen told PEOPLE in 2018. "He is my partner in the deepest sense of the word in this life."
"I would literally sign up for 100 more lifetimes with him," Steenburgen told PEOPLE of her husband in 2018.
"I want as long as possible in my life with Mary," he told PEOPLE in 2021.
Sharing this photo from NBC's 2019 upfronts on Instagram, Steenburgen touted her husband's acting abilities on Mr. Mayor. "Enjoy a laugh with Ted like I'm so lucky to get to every day," she wrote.
In October 2020, the pair celebrated their 25th anniversary — and Steenburgen posted quite the tribute.
"Happy 25th Anniversary! This was SUPPOSED to be a sweet loving anniversary photo but you have a big piece of salad in your teeth. So there it is. Thank you for making me laugh today and every single one of the last 9,125 days. You are the goofiest, wisest, kindest, dreamboat in the world. True, that is a big ass piece of salad but even that doesn't mar your legendary beauty."
"I can't believe how lucky I am. Happy Anniversary, Ted. Love, Mary," she concluded the post.
"My greatest role is getting to be the husband of this incredible woman," Danson wrote of Steenburgen in a January 2021 Instagram post.
"I love every fiber of her body," Danson told PEOPLE in 2021. "I'm madly, madly, gratefully in love."
For more with Steenburgen and Danson, pick up the Love Issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.