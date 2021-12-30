Ted Danson Receives Birthday Tributes from His The Good Place Costars: 'A Graceful Legend'

Dancing for Danson!

Jameela Jamil and D'Arcy Carden celebrated their former Good Place costar Ted Danson's 74th birthday in Instagram posts on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One clip, posted by Jamil, 35, showed the actress, who played Tahani Al-Jamil, dancing with the Mr. Mayor actor, and included a touching tribute.

"On his birthday I like to remind you that Ted Danson is a f---ing icon and a graceful legend," she wrote on the clip in her Instagram Story.

In a second slide, Jamil shared that she was a big fan of Danson's career, even before they became co-workers.

"This was the best moment of my time on The Good Place," she added. "I was absolutely DYING inside because I'm such a big fan of Ted. I was red hot and trying to play it very cool."

Jamil also uploaded the video to Instagram Reels with a different caption that continued to praise Danson. "It's Ted Danson's birthday so I'm posting my favorite video of him being a graceful legend icon babe," she wrote on the video.

Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden Share Birthday Tributes to The Good Place’s Ted Danson: ‘Graceful Legend’ Credit: D'Arcy Carden/Instagram

Carden, 41, who appeared in the NBC series as robot Janet, shared two photos of herself and Danson to her Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday, TD" Carden wrote with a red heart emoji alongside a picture of herself and Danson. "I miss u," she added in a second slide featuring a more posed photo of the pair.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden Share Birthday Tributes to The Good Place’s Ted Danson: ‘Graceful Legend’ Credit: D'Arcy Carden/Instagram

The Good Place aired its final episode on NBC in January 2020. The series, which ran for four seasons, followed an odd pairing of neighbors-turned-friends as they uncovered secrets about the whimsical afterlife they were placed in when they died.