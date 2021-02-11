The lovebirds are featured on one of this week's covers of PEOPLE's first annual Love Issue

After 25 years of marriage, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen know what it takes to make their relationship work.

Currently starring on NBC in Mr. Mayor and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist respectively, Danson, 73, and Steenburgen, 68, sat down with PEOPLE for one of this week's cover stories and opened up about their marriage.

"Everyone I've ever loved has taught me so much, but I feel like my life really began when I found him," says the actress. "I think love is just really listening to your heart."

They also shared some very simple rules when it comes to keeping the peace. "Just tell the truth. The only time I get really angry with Mary is when I'm wrong," says Danson. "But he's wrong a lot," teases Steenburgen. Adds the actor: "I am. It's only when you're being defensive or fearful that you get angry."

When it comes to dividing kitchen duties, Steenburgen insists she's the bigger cook. "But he makes lunches and breakfast much more than I do," she allows, prompting Danson to respond: "So we are going to have to go with me."

As for who's the first to want a date night, "I think me," says Danson. "We have a lot of date nights; we don't have dumb nights together."

Steenburgen laughs. "Are you kidding? We watch dumb crap on TV all the time."

If they ever disagree, Danson says he's the first to apologize. "But 'stop being mad' is usually the first five minutes of my apology," he adds, smiling.

The couple, whose romance blossomed after costarring in the 1993 film Pontiac Moon, insists the last 25 years have only been filled with gratitude.